City program brings fresh food to over 1.2M New Yorkers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2009, the city introduced the Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program to make healthier food options accessible to all New York City residents. The program was implemented following a 2008 study titled “Going to Market.” The study highlighted the shortage of...
Twins honored for dependable service to customers and supporting the community
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Joseph and Paul Quattrocchi, identical twins and co-owners of Dependable Auto Body, are leaders in Staten Island’s automobile repair industry. The brothers are Staten Islanders to the core. Born and raised on Staten Island, the twins graduated from Susan E. Wagner High School and both...
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in NYC this year?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time to buy your favorite Girl Scout cookie, with one of the sweetest seasons of the year beginning in New York City in just a few weeks. The Girl Scout Cookie Season 2023 in New York City will begin on Wednesday, March 1.
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 8, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Barbara Geraghty of Grant City died on Feb. 5, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and moved to the Berry Houses in Dongan Hills in 1953 as a child. She attended St. Ann’s School and St. Joseph Hill Academy before entering the NYC Police Academy in 1973. Upon graduation, she was assigned to the 5th Precinct in Chinatown, being among the first groups of women on patrol. She spent 21 years with the NYPD, and then worked private security until she retired in 1995. She also joined the Fraternal Order of Police and was a lifetime member of the Sergeants Benevolent Association of the NYPD. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Christopher’s in Grant City, where she was a member of the St. Christopher Socialites. She is survived by her son Daniel, her granddaughter Ruthie, her great granddaughters Mikayla and Victoria Lee and her brother Edmund. For the full obituary, click here.
New York State allocates $8.6 million towards opioid treatment programs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State will open nearly $9 million in grants for innovative treatment programs to combat opioid use, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. A total of 18 providers will be supported through the effort, administered by the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports. The initiative uses funds from settlements drawn from companies responsible for manufacturing, distributing and selling opioids.
The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
Staten Island students attend mass to mark Catholic Schools Week | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To celebrate the start of Catholic Schools Week, students from a Catholic elementary school on Staten Island recently came together to celebrate during a Sunday mass. Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education throughout the entire country, typically held the last week...
NYC Mayor Adams, Manhattan DA announce latest crack down on illegal weed shops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Tuesday the city’s latest effort to curb illegal marijuana shops that hurt the fledgling legal market. City officials filed complaints against four businesses operating as illegal smoke shops in and near the East Village....
Staten Islanders turn love of steak into thriving business, hosting celeb parties for N.Y. Giants and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last summer, after much debate and lots of hours behind the grill, Joseph Fraschilla and Peter Annarumma launched a modest steak-focused catering business in a South Shore backyard, prepping several cuts of impressively aged meat for about 50 guests. The porterhouse was perfection -- crisp on the outside, but pink, buttery and marbled throughout -- and the event itself quickly became the talk of the town. Now, 10 months and some 150 parties later -- with lots of Instagram posts detailing and promoting the journey -- the duo’s smallish endeavor has blossomed into something big.
We’re better off without New York Wheel (letter to the editor)
Finally, the chapter is concluded and the people of Staten Island will have a voice in the use of their own borough’s public land in St. George. Ding dong The Wheel is dead! It was a poorly conceived idea in the first place, and we’re better off without a questionable tourist attraction where we should have a world class passive-use New York City Park. Before, it was a place to access the view of the harbor and city skyline, with exercise stations and trails along the water. You could walk or run, do some calisthenics, ride a bike or roller blade, all within a lovely cityscape, with lots of greenery. We need to have that as our goal again. There isn’t any question that this is the direction we should be heading.
Staten Island Bowling Hall of Famer Billy Cloke has passed
The Staten Island bowling world is mourning the loss of Staten Island Bowling Hall of Famer Billy Cloke, who died last Friday at the age of 83. News of Cloke’s passing began to trickle to the bowling community Tuesday night. “I just learned today about the passing of Billy...
FDNY commissioner booed at promotion ceremony following recent fallout; Dept. Chief Hodgens receives applause, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was on the receiving end of boos at a promotion ceremony Tuesday following the demotion of three top fire officials. At the same event, a fire official from Staten Island, who recently gave up his title in protest, was cheered. In...
HS swimming: Fueled by 11 Islanders, Xaverian cops Girls CHSAA city crown
Xaverian dominated the Girls CHSAA Swim Championship on Sunday, taking the title over Archbishop Molloy at the Nassau Aquatics Center on Long Island. It was the second consecutive championship for the undefeated Clippers, who boast 11 Staten Islanders on their roster.
Who makes the best meatball on Staten Island? Meatball contest nets $325K in one night for cancer cause.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this year, Violette’s Cellar owner Peter Botros set out in search of the very best local, non-professionally produced meatball with his second annual Meatballs & Mixology program. Thousands of meatballs and 225 guests later, the endeavor netted the Grant City restaurant $325,000, an amount given entirely to the Staten Island University Hospital’s Florina Cancer Center, Ocean Breeze.
In time for Valentine’s Day: Catch Spotlight Repertory Theatre’s ‘Love Letters’ this weekend at the Empire Outlets in St. George
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To celebrate the most romantic day of the year, Spotlight Repertory Theatre Company presents A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” a play that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama and performed all over the country. Performances are set for Friday, Feb....
There is a window for snow in NYC on Saturday; AccuWeather forecaster details outlook
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A cold spell that settled over New York City last weekend has given way to springlike weather that is expected to continue in the coming days. The spate of warm conditions may only give one window for wintry weather to break through this upcoming weekend before the five boroughs again wait an extended period to see snowfall.
TruTv’s ‘Impractical Jokers’ unveil Season 10 premiere at St. George Theatre after Borough President Fossella names day in their honor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The joke’s on Staten Island. At least when it comes to the borough’s favorite homegrown troupe of TV funnymen. The world-famous “Impractical Jokers” group – Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano – got a high honor on Staten Island on Monday, when Borough President Vito Fossella declared Feb. 6, 2023 as “Impractical Jokers Day” in the borough.
Cool Spaces: A Huguenot home is filled with love, all the time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Even though this house and its owners are experiencing a bit of an empty nest, it is far from empty — ever. Laura Gasparis Vonfrolio and her husband, Charles, live on a little dead-end street in Huguenot, overlooking the ocean. This petite woman with the heart of a giant fell for this house because it looks out over the Atlantic Ocean. At first, it was priced out of range, but soon after her first attempt, the owners were ready to sell within her budget.
NY Lottery: $1M ticket sold at Staten Island Ferry terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Powerball’s 10 biggest jackpots was up for grabs Monday night, and one lucky winner claimed the top prize of $755 million. And while the top ticket was not sold in NYC -- the big hit was in Washington state – there were some lucky losers in the Tristate, with one prize sold at the Staten Island Ferry terminal.
