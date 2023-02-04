ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 8, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Barbara Geraghty of Grant City died on Feb. 5, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and moved to the Berry Houses in Dongan Hills in 1953 as a child. She attended St. Ann’s School and St. Joseph Hill Academy before entering the NYC Police Academy in 1973. Upon graduation, she was assigned to the 5th Precinct in Chinatown, being among the first groups of women on patrol. She spent 21 years with the NYPD, and then worked private security until she retired in 1995. She also joined the Fraternal Order of Police and was a lifetime member of the Sergeants Benevolent Association of the NYPD. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Christopher’s in Grant City, where she was a member of the St. Christopher Socialites. She is survived by her son Daniel, her granddaughter Ruthie, her great granddaughters Mikayla and Victoria Lee and her brother Edmund. For the full obituary, click here.
The Staten Island Advance

New York State allocates $8.6 million towards opioid treatment programs

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State will open nearly $9 million in grants for innovative treatment programs to combat opioid use, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. A total of 18 providers will be supported through the effort, administered by the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports. The initiative uses funds from settlements drawn from companies responsible for manufacturing, distributing and selling opioids.
The Staten Island Advance

The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islanders turn love of steak into thriving business, hosting celeb parties for N.Y. Giants and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last summer, after much debate and lots of hours behind the grill, Joseph Fraschilla and Peter Annarumma launched a modest steak-focused catering business in a South Shore backyard, prepping several cuts of impressively aged meat for about 50 guests. The porterhouse was perfection -- crisp on the outside, but pink, buttery and marbled throughout -- and the event itself quickly became the talk of the town. Now, 10 months and some 150 parties later -- with lots of Instagram posts detailing and promoting the journey -- the duo’s smallish endeavor has blossomed into something big.
The Staten Island Advance

We’re better off without New York Wheel (letter to the editor)

Finally, the chapter is concluded and the people of Staten Island will have a voice in the use of their own borough’s public land in St. George. Ding dong The Wheel is dead! It was a poorly conceived idea in the first place, and we’re better off without a questionable tourist attraction where we should have a world class passive-use New York City Park. Before, it was a place to access the view of the harbor and city skyline, with exercise stations and trails along the water. You could walk or run, do some calisthenics, ride a bike or roller blade, all within a lovely cityscape, with lots of greenery. We need to have that as our goal again. There isn’t any question that this is the direction we should be heading.
The Staten Island Advance

Who makes the best meatball on Staten Island? Meatball contest nets $325K in one night for cancer cause.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this year, Violette’s Cellar owner Peter Botros set out in search of the very best local, non-professionally produced meatball with his second annual Meatballs & Mixology program. Thousands of meatballs and 225 guests later, the endeavor netted the Grant City restaurant $325,000, an amount given entirely to the Staten Island University Hospital’s Florina Cancer Center, Ocean Breeze.
The Staten Island Advance

There is a window for snow in NYC on Saturday; AccuWeather forecaster details outlook

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A cold spell that settled over New York City last weekend has given way to springlike weather that is expected to continue in the coming days. The spate of warm conditions may only give one window for wintry weather to break through this upcoming weekend before the five boroughs again wait an extended period to see snowfall.
The Staten Island Advance

TruTv’s ‘Impractical Jokers’ unveil Season 10 premiere at St. George Theatre after Borough President Fossella names day in their honor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The joke’s on Staten Island. At least when it comes to the borough’s favorite homegrown troupe of TV funnymen. The world-famous “Impractical Jokers” group – Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano – got a high honor on Staten Island on Monday, when Borough President Vito Fossella declared Feb. 6, 2023 as “Impractical Jokers Day” in the borough.
The Staten Island Advance

Cool Spaces: A Huguenot home is filled with love, all the time

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Even though this house and its owners are experiencing a bit of an empty nest, it is far from empty — ever. Laura Gasparis Vonfrolio and her husband, Charles, live on a little dead-end street in Huguenot, overlooking the ocean. This petite woman with the heart of a giant fell for this house because it looks out over the Atlantic Ocean. At first, it was priced out of range, but soon after her first attempt, the owners were ready to sell within her budget.
The Staten Island Advance

