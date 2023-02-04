Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Report: Manchester United Takeover 'Further Down The Track' Than Liverpool's
Both clubs were put up for sale by their owners at the end of last year.
BBC
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
Sean Dyche steps back in time with nod to a very different Everton era | Jonathan Wilson
Sean Dyche’s sheer energy galvanises Everton with echoes of club’s history evident during their victory over league leaders Arsenal
Tottenham vs Man City TV channel: Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with both teams sensing the opportunity to capitalise on Saturday’s results.City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursTottenham meanwhile can move a point behind Newcastle in the race for fourth place after Eddie Howe’s team were held by West Ham at St James’ Park.Spurs were beaten 4-2 by Man City in the reverse...
What Premier League would look like if Man City were docked points from 2009-18
Many are calling for Man City to be stripped of their titles from that period in light of the charges - and if that extreme punishment ever materialised it would alter the history books significantly.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal
Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues
LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Man United duo join Tottenham record-breaker Harry Kane in BBC XI
The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Tottenham star Harry Kane unsurprisingly making the line up after his record-breaking goal in the win over Manchester City. The England international netted the winner for Spurs against City, making him the north London giants’ all-time leading scorer with...
Yardbarker
Brentford star a real possibility for Chelsea in the summer transfer window
Brentford striker Ivan Toney is a real possibility for Chelsea in the summer transfer window. Despite spending a ridiculous amount of money over the last two transfer windows, Chelsea are yet to bring in a natural out-and-out striker. Datro Fofana was signed during the January transfer window, but the young attacker might not be ready for a starting role in a Premier League side.
6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars
LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
BBC
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton on fourth-round replay ties including Sheff Utd v Wrexham and Burnley v Ipswich
Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and Wrexham are just some of the lower-league - or non-league - sides still dreaming of FA Cup glory, but will they make it to round five where some big clubs await?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has cast his eye on this week's fourth-round...
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Feb 5 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. Licking his wounds from the latest embarrassing away defeat, 3-0 at Wolves, Juergen Klopp has a daunting run of games to try to turn around Liverpool's collapsing season.
Manchester City’s Premier League charges: the key questions answered
The Premier League has charged the champions with 101 breaches of competition rules. The charges cover four areas: a failure to give “a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”; a failure to “include full details” of player and manager remuneration; breaches of national and continental financial fair play regulations; and a failure to “cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations”. These charges will be heard by an independent commission.
BBC
WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month
The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
Manchester City Charged With Breaching Premier League Financial Rules More Than 100 Times
The EPL claims that City failed to provide "a true and fair view of the club's financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs".
'Incredible' - New signing blown away by quality of Sunderland support
Sunderland fans did not see a win at Millwall, but they certainly left a big impression.
CBS Sports
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United odds, picks, start time: Feb. 5, 2023 Premier League predictions, bets
Leeds United will take on Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest are 4-3-3 at home, while Leeds United are 1-2-6 on the road. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-3-8 in that position. Those who like to bet on draws have to be loving them, as a $100 bet on a draw every game this season would place bettors $896.00 in the black. Nottingham Forest might be expected to win, but given they're only 1-2-1 when favored this could be anyone's game.
Comments / 0