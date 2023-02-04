ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
BBC

Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
The Independent

Tottenham vs Man City TV channel: Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with both teams sensing the opportunity to capitalise on Saturday’s results.City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursTottenham meanwhile can move a point behind Newcastle in the race for fourth place after Eddie Howe’s team were held by West Ham at St James’ Park.Spurs were beaten 4-2 by Man City in the reverse...
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen

England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
The Independent

Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal

Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
Reuters

Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues

LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
Yardbarker

Brentford star a real possibility for Chelsea in the summer transfer window

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is a real possibility for Chelsea in the summer transfer window. Despite spending a ridiculous amount of money over the last two transfer windows, Chelsea are yet to bring in a natural out-and-out striker. Datro Fofana was signed during the January transfer window, but the young attacker might not be ready for a starting role in a Premier League side.
The Associated Press

6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars

LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
Reuters

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. Licking his wounds from the latest embarrassing away defeat, 3-0 at Wolves, Juergen Klopp has a daunting run of games to try to turn around Liverpool's collapsing season.
The Guardian

Manchester City’s Premier League charges: the key questions answered

The Premier League has charged the champions with 101 breaches of competition rules. The charges cover four areas: a failure to give “a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”; a failure to “include full details” of player and manager remuneration; breaches of national and continental financial fair play regulations; and a failure to “cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations”. These charges will be heard by an independent commission.
BBC

WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month

The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
CBS Sports

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United odds, picks, start time: Feb. 5, 2023 Premier League predictions, bets

Leeds United will take on Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest are 4-3-3 at home, while Leeds United are 1-2-6 on the road. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-3-8 in that position. Those who like to bet on draws have to be loving them, as a $100 bet on a draw every game this season would place bettors $896.00 in the black. Nottingham Forest might be expected to win, but given they're only 1-2-1 when favored this could be anyone's game.

