Flood Warning issued for Long, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Long; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Long and Wayne Counties. Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Jeff Davis, Montgomery and Toombs Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Appling, Wayne, Tattnall and Toombs Counties. Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Doctortown. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands along the river begin to flood. At 13.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing boat ramps begin to flood. Other low lying properties along the river begin to flood. At 14.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing parking lots flood as well as walkways to docks at the landing. Upper County boat ramp begins to flood. Three hunting and fish camps along the river become isolated and are inundated by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EST Wednesday was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 11.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis, Montgomery, Toombs by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Long and Wayne Counties. Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Jeff Davis, Montgomery and Toombs Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Appling, Wayne, Tattnall and Toombs Counties. Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Charlotteville. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Bankfull conditions occur along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Some flooding begins in low lying areas around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage in south Montgomery County. The water will approach portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water reaches the top of the public boat ramp by the bridge. Flood waters expand in low lying areas in south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will begin to cover portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water covers the low portion and entrance of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. The public boat ramp is under two feet of water. Flood waters expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding expands into the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. Flood waters continue to expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be 2 to 4 feet over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EST Wednesday was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 10.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Long and Wayne Counties. Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Jeff Davis, Montgomery and Toombs Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Appling, Wayne, Tattnall and Toombs Counties. Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satilla River At Atkinson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EST Wednesday was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
