DCFS offering scholarships to current and former youth in care
February 7, 2023 – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is currently accepting applications for the 2023 DCFS Scholarship Program. Through the program, a minimum of 53 academic scholarships will be awarded to current and former youth in care for the upcoming school year, with four awards reserved for the children of veterans.
Treasurer Frerichs Invites Nonprofits to Apply for $200,000 in Grants Available Through Charitable Trust Program
SPRINGFIELD – Small nonprofits that provide people with food or workforce and economic development assistance are encouraged to apply for funding through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said today. Grant applications will be accepted through March 31. “The Charitable Trust program offers an excellent...
Program Aims to Attract More Teachers for Rural Areas of Illinois
An Illinois program aims to address teacher shortages in rural communities and encourage more student-community engagement. Since its inception in 2019, the Monmouth Rural Education Initiatives program has worked with more than 150 students at the liberal arts college, three dozen of which went on to become teachers in Illinois. The program includes place-based teaching sites that provide classrooms where students focus on their local communities.
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
Pritzker announces $40 million grant program to promote development-ready ‘megasites’
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the creation of large development-ready areas known as “megasites” across the state. Megasites are large swaths of land, developed to attract businesses such as manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution...
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
Chicago native makes history, becomes highest-ranking person of color in Illinois National Guard
"I am honored to wear that title as the first minority person to achieve this rank of major general," General Boyd said. "I just want to continue to wear it well and represent well."
At least 30 minutes of recess is now required at Illinois elementary schools. Here’s what it’s meant for kids.
On a winter's day, 5th grade students at Gregory Elementary School in Rockford run around outside at recess. It’s a scene most people are probably familiar with from when they were in elementary school: kids in puffy winter coats playing all sorts of games and walking around with their friends.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Illinois could create new Child Tax Credit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois legislators have introduced a bill that would create a state version of the Child Tax Credit after the federal tax credit expired last year. If passed, eligible low-and middle-income Illinois families would receive a $700 tax credit for each child under the age of 17. “Working parents are struggling worse […]
Students may now take a day off for ‘civic events’
Illinois students can now take a day off school to participate in a civic activity, according to House Bill 5488, which took effect on Jan. 1. “Civic events” are defined by the bill as events sponsored by a non-profit organization or governmental entity that is open to the public. Such events include, but are not limited to, artistic or cultural performance or educational gatherings.
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
Illinois school superintendents describe staffing situation as 'crisis'
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools is describing what he says is a teacher shortage around the state as a crisis. The group conducted its sixth statewide survey of school superintendents on the staffing situation, and found that 79% of the 690 respondents said they have a teacher shortage problem.
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Schedules Online Auction of Unclaimed Property for February 6-10
Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from February 6 through February 10. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves or for others who will appreciate them as gifts,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois. “Because the auction is online, you can participate from your home or wherever you like.”
State of Illinois Employment Workshop on Zoom on 2/7
The Workforce Center of Will County will be holding a State of Illinois Workshop on Tuesday, February 7th from 1 PM to 2:30 PM CST. All of the seats are taken in person, but you will be able to access this workshop from home via Zoom.
