Man arrested in January northeast Columbus homicide at bar and grill
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested a suspect in a January homicide that happened at a bar on the Northeast Side. Armando Flores, 25, faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, 51, who died from his injuries after being taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Columbus police said an altercation at […]
Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Ohio police investigate severely injured 2-year-old girl
Officers responded to Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call.
Columbus police officer involved in second shooting in five months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer who shot a man seen running away after a traffic stop Sunday was involved in a similar shooting just months earlier. The details came out Monday as Columbus police released body camera footage of the incident. About 3 p.m. Sunday, officers stopped a car on the South […]
Two men injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were injured after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 3000 block of Markham Road just before 3 a.m. and found two men between the ages of 19 and 20 suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Grant […]
myfox28columbus.com
School bus driver reportedly attacked, police looking for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community for tips that may help lead to the arrest of a suspect who reportedly attacked a bus driver for Columbus City Schools last week. Police say the incident occurred on Belvidere Avenue on Tuesday, January 31 when students...
wosu.org
Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries
Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
myfox28columbus.com
Person shot near Linden Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in the hospital after having been shot in a house near the Linden area on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1100 block of Vesta Avenue around 8:50 p.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound. That victim was...
Knox Pages
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
NBC4 Columbus
One critical, another injured in south Columbus shooting
Two people were hospitalized after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ylo6a4. One critical, another injured in south Columbus shooting. Two people were hospitalized after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ylo6a4. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February …. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February 6, 2023. Death...
Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
Blunt-force trauma killing of three-month-old unsolved after 14 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for information in the death of a three-month-old who died by blunt-force trauma 14 years ago. Officers were sent to a home on Delray Road at 7:16 a.m. on Feb. 1 after a report that a baby was not breathing, according to the Columbus Division […]
Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side. A large team of rescue workers were called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and […]
Columbus school bus driver attacked while dropping kids off at bus stop
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are seeking to identify a man who entered a Columbus City public school bus on January 31 and assaulted the bus driver. The bus driver had stopped the bus at a stop on Belvidere Avenue. As the students were exiting the bus, the driver was confronted by a parent on the bus. Afterward, a second suspect entered the bus and began punching the driver in front of the students on the bus. Now, police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the attacker. Can you help I.D. this suspect? Felony Assault Unit detectives The post Columbus school bus driver attacked while dropping kids off at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
myfox28columbus.com
2 hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash on I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple vehicles including a Columbus Police cruiser were struck on I-71 late Saturday night, and two people were hospitalized. Around 10:47 p.m. Saturday night, the driver of a Hyundai headed southbound lost control of his vehicle near the Cooke Road overpass, crashing into the center divider.
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
NBC4 Columbus
US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing heavy delays. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was one minor injury from the incident.
myfox28columbus.com
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 104 westbound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into another car on 104 westbound near Alum Creek Drive. Columbus police received a call about a wrong-way crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Preliminary reports stated a vehicle had entered the off ramp from 104 going eastbound before the vehicles crashed.
Ohio infant’s drowning a homicide ‘of omission,’ coroner rules
"In essence, this is an act of omission rather than commission in that failure to provide for the child's safety forms the basis for the manner of death and determination," the coroner's report read.
Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
