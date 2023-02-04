COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are seeking to identify a man who entered a Columbus City public school bus on January 31 and assaulted the bus driver. The bus driver had stopped the bus at a stop on Belvidere Avenue. As the students were exiting the bus, the driver was confronted by a parent on the bus. Afterward, a second suspect entered the bus and began punching the driver in front of the students on the bus. Now, police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the attacker. Can you help I.D. this suspect? Felony Assault Unit detectives The post Columbus school bus driver attacked while dropping kids off at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO