NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in January northeast Columbus homicide at bar and grill

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested a suspect in a January homicide that happened at a bar on the Northeast Side. Armando Flores, 25, faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, 51, who died from his injuries after being taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Columbus police said an altercation at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were injured after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 3000 block of Markham Road just before 3 a.m. and found two men between the ages of 19 and 20 suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

School bus driver reportedly attacked, police looking for suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community for tips that may help lead to the arrest of a suspect who reportedly attacked a bus driver for Columbus City Schools last week. Police say the incident occurred on Belvidere Avenue on Tuesday, January 31 when students...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries

Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person shot near Linden Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in the hospital after having been shot in a house near the Linden area on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1100 block of Vesta Avenue around 8:50 p.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound. That victim was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical, another injured in south Columbus shooting

Two people were hospitalized after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ylo6a4. One critical, another injured in south Columbus shooting. Two people were hospitalized after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ylo6a4. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February …. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February 6, 2023. Death...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus school bus driver attacked while dropping kids off at bus stop

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are seeking to identify a man who entered a Columbus City public school bus on January 31 and assaulted the bus driver. The bus driver had stopped the bus at a stop on Belvidere Avenue. As the students were exiting the bus, the driver was confronted by a parent on the bus. Afterward, a second suspect entered the bus and began punching the driver in front of the students on the bus. Now, police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the attacker. Can you help I.D. this suspect? Felony Assault Unit detectives The post Columbus school bus driver attacked while dropping kids off at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple vehicles including a Columbus Police cruiser were struck on I-71 late Saturday night, and two people were hospitalized. Around 10:47 p.m. Saturday night, the driver of a Hyundai headed southbound lost control of his vehicle near the Cooke Road overpass, crashing into the center divider.
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing heavy delays. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was one minor injury from the incident.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 killed in wrong-way crash on 104 westbound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into another car on 104 westbound near Alum Creek Drive. Columbus police received a call about a wrong-way crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Preliminary reports stated a vehicle had entered the off ramp from 104 going eastbound before the vehicles crashed.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
COLUMBUS, OH

