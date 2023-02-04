ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Guthrie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Her Hair Transformation: 'Chopped'

The Today show co-anchor worked with her hairstylist, Kelly O'Neill, for a shorter bob cut Next in beauty news: Savannah Guthrie's chic new bob cut!  The Today show broadcast journalist, 51, started her week by getting a haircut, and in behind-the-scenes Instagram Stories shared Monday, she teased the new style before the big reveal. Guthrie first posted a photo of her chopped-off strands scattered on the floor, which became a pile of hair in the second snapshot.  After sharing a candid pic of Today show hairstylist Kelly O'Neill styling...
Popculture

Elite Daily

Clare Crawley Got Married, & Bachelor Nation Is Weighing In

Clare Crawley has had a tumultuous love life, but the former Bachelorette officially put that turmoil behind her on Feb 1. Crawley and her now-husband Ryan Dawkins tied the knot in Sacramento, California. She told People, "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing!” It seems like her joy is infectious. After Crawley posted the happy update on Feb. 2, fellow Bachelor alums started chiming in with their congratulations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bustle

Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch

Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance’s Loren shows incredible postpartum weight loss progress

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has taken to Instagram to share her incredible postpartum weight loss progress 5 months after giving birth to her third child in three years. Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik have been fan favorites ever since they were introduced to us on 90 Day...
ABC News

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘RHONJ’: Why Margaret Josephs Agrees With Melissa Gorga Skipping Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is finally here, and all of the drama centers on what led to Joe and Melissa Gorga skipping Teresa Giudice’s wedding. The Gorgas don’t regret their decision, and the family members remain estranged. One person who agrees with the Gorgas not giving in this time around is Margaret Josephs. Joesphs has had her fair share of feuding with Giudice.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in Sparkling Gucci Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023

Jennifer Lopez joined a whole slew of stars that attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight, doing so unexpectedly. She presented the award for Best Pop Vocal, which was won only minutes ago by Harry Styles for his album “Harry’s House.” Lopez took the stage in a shimmering ensemble comprised of dripping crystals. In addition to the sparkling strands, the “On The Floor” songstress’ dress also featured a lengthy train, a risky side slit and ruffled detailing. Upping the sparkle, Lopez also wore decadent Bulgari jewelry. Lifting herself to new heights, Lopez sported a pair of silver sequined platform heels that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation

Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.

