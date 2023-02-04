Read full article on original website
Savannah Guthrie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Her Hair Transformation: 'Chopped'
The Today show co-anchor worked with her hairstylist, Kelly O'Neill, for a shorter bob cut Next in beauty news: Savannah Guthrie's chic new bob cut! The Today show broadcast journalist, 51, started her week by getting a haircut, and in behind-the-scenes Instagram Stories shared Monday, she teased the new style before the big reveal. Guthrie first posted a photo of her chopped-off strands scattered on the floor, which became a pile of hair in the second snapshot. After sharing a candid pic of Today show hairstylist Kelly O'Neill styling...
Popculture
'Today' Anchor Savannah Guthrie Reveals Short New Hairstyle: 'Chopped'
Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will look a little different to viewers this week after she got a new haircut. On Monday, Guthrie shared behind-the-scenes Instagram Story posts, detailing Today hairstylist Kelly O'Neill's process of cleaning up her hairdo. It looks like Guthrie will enjoy this new look more than some others she wanted to forget.
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Elite Daily
Clare Crawley Got Married, & Bachelor Nation Is Weighing In
Clare Crawley has had a tumultuous love life, but the former Bachelorette officially put that turmoil behind her on Feb 1. Crawley and her now-husband Ryan Dawkins tied the knot in Sacramento, California. She told People, "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing!” It seems like her joy is infectious. After Crawley posted the happy update on Feb. 2, fellow Bachelor alums started chiming in with their congratulations.
Bustle
Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch
Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance’s Loren shows incredible postpartum weight loss progress
90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has taken to Instagram to share her incredible postpartum weight loss progress 5 months after giving birth to her third child in three years. Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik have been fan favorites ever since they were introduced to us on 90 Day...
ABC News
Madonna responds to 'ageism' after comments on her appearance at the Grammys
Madonna has never been afraid to speak up -- especially when she’s the topic of conversation. Madonna called out ageism Tuesday night in response to photos where some commented that she was “unrecognizable” at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Sunday night, Madonna presented the Grammy for the...
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Be Prepared to Scream Bloody Murder as Elizabeth Faces a Tragic Ending
The week of February 6 will change the show forever. Previews don’t get a whole lot tenser than the one that General Hospital has dropped for this week’s episodes. Every time you think your blood pressure can’t get any higher, whoops, there it goes — getting higher still!
Shania Twain Is Unrecognizable In Wackiest Grammys Red Carpet Look
Twain, who wasn't nominated in tonight's ceremony, arrived in a black and white Harris Reed outfit that some social media users couldn't help but discuss.
‘RHONJ’: Why Margaret Josephs Agrees With Melissa Gorga Skipping Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is finally here, and all of the drama centers on what led to Joe and Melissa Gorga skipping Teresa Giudice’s wedding. The Gorgas don’t regret their decision, and the family members remain estranged. One person who agrees with the Gorgas not giving in this time around is Margaret Josephs. Joesphs has had her fair share of feuding with Giudice.
Prevention
Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Caught Having a Tense Convo on Camera and Everyone’s Trying to Decode It
As we've already established, Ben Affleck spent most of the 2023 Grammys sitting in the front row table with Jennifer Lopez and looking deeply anguished and pained. Like, imagine yourself at any given work holiday party and that was pretty much his vibe throughout the entire evening (other than when he ran into Adrien Brody and was f*cking THRILLED beyond measure).
‘RHOSLC’ Star Heather Gay Says Jen Shah’s Lifestyle ‘Was All a Lie’ Before Fraud Scandal
Looking back. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay reflects on her friendship with Jen Shah during an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Heather, 40, shares the story of her first trip New York City with Jen at one point in her forthcoming book Bad Mormon — set to be released on Tuesday, February 7. The...
The Hollywood Gossip
Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown SPLIIT; Kelly Accused of Choke-Slamming Molly's Daughter
Last year, 90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown seemed to be going strong. With the new cast of couples on The Other Way and other ongoing drama in the franchise, they nearly slipped beneath the radar. But there have been some recent hints that Molly and Kelly...
Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in Sparkling Gucci Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023
Jennifer Lopez joined a whole slew of stars that attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight, doing so unexpectedly. She presented the award for Best Pop Vocal, which was won only minutes ago by Harry Styles for his album “Harry’s House.” Lopez took the stage in a shimmering ensemble comprised of dripping crystals. In addition to the sparkling strands, the “On The Floor” songstress’ dress also featured a lengthy train, a risky side slit and ruffled detailing. Upping the sparkle, Lopez also wore decadent Bulgari jewelry. Lifting herself to new heights, Lopez sported a pair of silver sequined platform heels that...
RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation
Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
