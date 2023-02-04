The Times' top 25 preseason baseball rankings

JSerra baseball team poses for a photo with the Southern Section Division 1 championship plaque last season. The Lions will again be a formidable club this season. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland heading into the 2023 spring season.

Rank SCHOOL: Comments

1 JSERRA: Loaded with elite pitchers, hitters and defensive players. Top player, SS Jonathan Mendez.

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Best pitching staff anywhere. Top player, OF Will Gasparino.

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH: Oilers will score lots of runs this season. Top player, 1B Ralphy Velazquez.

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN: Improved pitching will make Lancers dangerous in playoffs. Top player, 3B Casey Borba.

5. CYPRESS: All signs indicate coach John Weber has one of his best teams. Top player, SS Abbrie Covarrubias.

6. SANTA MARGARITA: Veteran team with quality players at key positions. Top player, C Blake Balsz.

7. S.O. NOTRE DAME: Oliver Boone and Justin Lee are pitchers to watch. Top player, OF Dean West.

8. CORONA: Ethan Schiefelbein, Sam Burgess, Billy Carlson are standouts. Top player, C Josh Springer.

9. VILLA PARK: Spartans looking for pitcher Zach Brown to come through. Top player, SS Gavin Grahovac.

10. AQUINAS: Top prospect Eric Bitonti had 55 hits as a junior. Top player, P Owen Egan.

11. LA MIRADA: Six returning starters and a group of outstanding sophomores. Top player, IF Maverek Russell.

12. ETIWANDA: Sophomore Brady Ebel is future major leaguer. Top player, P Dylan Goff.

13. NORCO: Coach Gary Parcell’s final season features Grant Gray, Cole Hansen. Top player, SS Cameron Kim.

14. CRESPI: Mission League pitcher of the year Isaiah Magdaleno is back. Top player, OF Ethan Kodama.

15. MARANATHA: Shortstop AJ Beltre adds to talented team. Top player, P Zach Strickland.

16. EL DORADO: Four left-handed pitchers will challenge opponents. Top player, P Garvey Rumary.

17. SOUTH HILLS: Have shown impressive winter season form. Top player, SS Marcos Rosales.

18. SAN DIMAS: Will be playing in the Boras Classic. Top player, SS Kasen Khansarinia.

19. NEWBURY PARK: Cole Miller leads a trio of top returning pitchers. Top player, P Derek Turner.

20. ARLINGTON: Plenty of players back from 27-2 team. Top player, C Jack Kleveno.

21. BIRMINGHAM: Strong pitching and good bat with Gavin Taylor. Top player, P Daniel Flores.

22. CAPISTRANO VALLEY: Tough schedule offers opportunities and challenges. Top player, SS Boston Baro.

23. WARREN: Pitching depth is team’s strength. Top player, 1B Julian Angulo.

24. LOS ALAMITOS: New coach, lots of D1 commits, plenty of potential. Top player, SS Jake Evans.

25. LOYOLA: First-year coach Keith Ramsey has track record of success. Top player, SS Adam Magpoc.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .