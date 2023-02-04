ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Milian Amps Up Blazer & Minidress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Your Place or Mine’ Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
 2 days ago
Christina Milian put a glamorous touch on a business-chic style moment at the premiere of Netflix’s, “Your Place or Mine” on Feb. 2. The rom-com film will debut on Feb. 10 and stars Reese Witherspoon , Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams.

For the event held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, Milian wore a pretty peach blazer and a coordinating strapless mini dress. The overcoat featured wide lapels, side slant pockets and was outlined with sparkling silver rhinestones.

To further elevate her ensemble, Milian accessorized with layered necklaces and a square clutch. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” star’s hair was parted in the middle and styled wavy.

Completing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a pair of crystal-embellished mules. The silhouette featured silver gemstones on the toe, a pointy outsole and was set on a neutral stiletto heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

When it comes to fashion, Milian is known for having a bold, fun and eclectic sense of style. The “Resort to Love” actress has consistently shared her impressive fashion sense for more than two decades. The entertainer has a personal aesthetic that includes floral prints, edgy statement pieces, textured suits and vibrant two-piece sets. On the footwear front, Milian likes to compliment her fits with thigh-high boots, pointy pumps, strappy sandals and sleek sneakers. When she’s off-duty, she tends to gravitate to cozy and casual styles like Ugg slides.

