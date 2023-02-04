Read full article on original website
Related
Amid an onslaught of tech layoffs, here are 11 major tech companies that haven't announced any job cuts in the past 6 months
It may seem like every well-known tech company has had layoffs in the last few months, but there are still some holdouts, including Apple and Nvidia.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
It's official: Apple is still the only tech giant to have avoided recent major layoffs or cost cuts
Apple emerges from earnings season battered but not defeated — making it the only big tech firm not to have recently announced cost-cuts or layoffs.
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
5 Jobs That Are Most Vulnerable to a Recession
As the U.S. looks like it could enter a recession, one might be concerned about job loss. During the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009, unemployment rates rose as high as 9.5%, according to the Bureau...
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
These are the 25 highest-paying jobs in the US right now
Pay is usually one of the most important aspects that candidates consider when looking for a job. Here are the most lucrative jobs of 2023.
Who Wants Inflation Relief? Experts Explain the Gender and Generation Discrepancy
Inflation battered our bank accounts in 2022, and though it's slowing down some in 2023, prices are still untenably high for many Americans -- and some would like to see more inflation relief from...
How CEOs are managing tension in the face of recession
Leaders know that society is always in a period of change and that uncertainty will always exist. When PwC surveyed over 4,400 CEOS from more than 100 countries and territories, it discovered that nearly 75% of the world’s top executives are expecting a drop in growth in 2023. But in the surveys conducted by PwC in the two years prior, there was a complete flip in perception. Three out of every four CEOs had expressed optimism.
Tech, housing, and manufacturing might already be in a recession. They could bring the US economy down with it.
It's time to start worrying if 'rolling' recessions in tech and housing spread into other parts of the economy.
Jobs numbers are so high that the Fed won't support stocks by cutting rates until 2024, Goldman Sachs chief economist says
Friday's jobs report showed the US economy added 517,000 payrolls last month, more than twice the number predicted by analysts. That boom gives the Federal Reserve more scope to hike and hold interest rates high, according to Goldman Sachs' chief economist. "We do expect the Fed to do more than...
Salesforce, SF's largest employer, drops more people as part of January layoffs
Thursday's layoffs were previously announced in January, a company spokesperson confirmed.
Unemployment Falls to 3.4%, Lowest in 53 Years, Jobs Report Shows
Payroll gains were the largest since July 2022 and snapped a string of five straight months of slowing employment growth. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest in more than 53 years.
Industrial Distribution
Rivian, FedEx Shed Jobs
FedEx and Rivian Automotive have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. "Unfortunately,...
Millions of Americans can claim one-time payments between $800 and $3,600- see if you qualify for extra cash
CASH worth up to $3,600 is still available for millions of Americans – but action might be needed to claim it. In the past year or so, various states have been offering tax rebates or other direct payment programs to provide aid to residents dealing with high inflation and those financially hit hard by the pandemic.
January jobs report breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The January jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 517,000 workers last month, faster than expected, as bars and restaurants hired more workers.
Workday to cut about 525 jobs
Workday will cut 3% of its workforce, the cloud-sharing company's CEOs announced Tuesday. The layoffs will affect approximately 525 employees.
kalkinemedia.com
FedEx to cut senior jobs as part of larger staff reduction
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -FedEx Corp on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director ranks by 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June, a spokeswoman said. Shares in FedEx rose 2.4% to $198.47 as investors...
Comments / 0