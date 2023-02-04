ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

PM's reshuffle: Hands replaces Zahawi as Shapps gets energy role

Former Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has experience in the worlds of media, sport and entertainment, after a previous job with US wrestling franchise WWE. As Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology in the newly-formed department, she will be tasked with driving innovation to deliver improved public services and grow the economy.
US News and World Report

UK PM Rishi Sunak May Announce Mini Cabinet Reshuffle on Tuesday -Source

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce a mini reshuffle of his Cabinet on Tuesday and is considering breaking up the government's business department into three separate ministries, a source familiar with the discussions said on Monday. The reshuffle of ministers comes just over a week after Sunak...
Vox

The labor strikes in Britain are years in the making

Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. British workers have hit a breaking point, with half a million people including nurses, railway workers, and teachers striking Wednesday for wages that match the pace of inflation and the actual value of their labor. Though the UK’s cost of living crisis has affected most sectors of society, it’s only the latest of a cascading series of problems for the country’s workers.
BBC

Fay Jones: Brecon and Radnorshire MP's office security fears

An MP advised to make her constituency office safer has had renovation plans rejected again on conservation grounds. Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Fay Jones, who said she has had threats of death and violence, wants to replace a "rotting wooden door and window frame" at her Llandrindod Wells office. But...
BBC

MP wants inquiry into 1984 Cammell Laird shipyard strike convictions

The government must launch a public inquiry into a shipyard strike which saw 37 workers jailed, an MP has said. The workers from Cammell Laird in Birkenhead were sentenced to a month in prison for contempt of court in 1984 after taking part in industrial action. A Westminster Hall debate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy