She's back! Barely four months after her disastrous stint as PM, Liz Truss has returned to the fray
GLEN OWEN: The return of Liz Truss, after barely four months in political exile, prompts MPs who are loyal to Rishi Sunak to sink their heads into their hands.
Rishi Sunak planning ‘mini-reshuffle’ after sacking of Nadhim Zahawi
Sources say prime minister also wants to split Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
BBC
PM's reshuffle: Hands replaces Zahawi as Shapps gets energy role
Former Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has experience in the worlds of media, sport and entertainment, after a previous job with US wrestling franchise WWE. As Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology in the newly-formed department, she will be tasked with driving innovation to deliver improved public services and grow the economy.
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
Three years on from Brexit, all UK voters are left with is a bitter taste of Bregret | Polly Toynbee
Most people are now in favour of rejoining the EU, but Labour is right to steer clear of another row over Europe, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
It is hard to admit being wrong. But Brexit voters are doing so in droves
Having been grossly misled in the referendum, Britons’ anger is mounting as the reality of our plight becomes clear
Tory MPs to push for UK exit from European convention on human rights
Reports say Rishi Sunak is considering proposal, backed by several ministers, to allow crackdown on migration
Energy prices to soar again as Jeremy Hunt rejects pleas to halt rise
Millions will see costs mount by another 40% in April as rebate scheme ends and chancellor lets cap go up to £3,000
US News and World Report
UK PM Rishi Sunak May Announce Mini Cabinet Reshuffle on Tuesday -Source
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce a mini reshuffle of his Cabinet on Tuesday and is considering breaking up the government's business department into three separate ministries, a source familiar with the discussions said on Monday. The reshuffle of ministers comes just over a week after Sunak...
Vox
The labor strikes in Britain are years in the making
Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. British workers have hit a breaking point, with half a million people including nurses, railway workers, and teachers striking Wednesday for wages that match the pace of inflation and the actual value of their labor. Though the UK’s cost of living crisis has affected most sectors of society, it’s only the latest of a cascading series of problems for the country’s workers.
BoE and Treasury think UK is 'likely' to need digital currency - Telegraph
LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England (BoE) and Britain's finance ministry think the UK is likely to need to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) later this decade, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing an unreleased government report.
BBC
Fay Jones: Brecon and Radnorshire MP's office security fears
An MP advised to make her constituency office safer has had renovation plans rejected again on conservation grounds. Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Fay Jones, who said she has had threats of death and violence, wants to replace a "rotting wooden door and window frame" at her Llandrindod Wells office. But...
BBC
MP wants inquiry into 1984 Cammell Laird shipyard strike convictions
The government must launch a public inquiry into a shipyard strike which saw 37 workers jailed, an MP has said. The workers from Cammell Laird in Birkenhead were sentenced to a month in prison for contempt of court in 1984 after taking part in industrial action. A Westminster Hall debate...
