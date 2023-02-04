ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential Los Angeles Lakers trade for Kyrie Irving reportedly facing 2 major hurdles

By Jason Burgos
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers possibly pulling off a long sought-after Kyrie Irving trade was always going to be difficult, but it seems that there are two major hurdles that could sink a potential deal.

The NBA world was shaken to its core on Friday when it was reported that Kyrie Irving had formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The news was a surprising development since things in New York seemingly had a very positive turnaround following a dramatic summer where the seven-time All-Star was on the trade block and ready to take his talents elsewhere.

However, the latest rift between the superstar and the team was based on his desire to stay in Brooklyn long-term after this season, and the Nets’ hesitancy in extension negotiations. Those same questions about a new max deal — the contract Irving is looking for — could sink a long-rumored trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, based on a report yesterday from ESPN NBA insider Briand Windhorst.

“The Lakers position, from what I understand, is that they’ve been interested in trading for Kyrie Irving, but they’re not so sure about trading for him and being obligated to give him a $200 million extension at season end. As so if they can get Irving for next to nothing — expiring contracts — that would be something they’d entertain. But the Nets were not willing to entertain that.”

– Brian Windhorst

Key Los Angeles Lakers trade chip doesn’t interest Brooklyn Nets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y18lj_0kcSQsDZ00
Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

All the rumors surrounding the current situation with Irving suggest that he very much wants to go to a team that will guarantee him long-term stability with a max contract extension. The Lakers understandably balking at such a deal for the mercurial star is a major roadblock in a possible swap. However, that is not all.

  • Kyrie Irving contract: Final year of four-year, $136 million deal signed in 2019

Los Angeles will need to add their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a trade to have a competitive chance against other Irving suitors. And to make the money side of the equation work, they will also have to add frustrating former league MVP Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract. But on Saturday, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype revealed that the Lakers would need to include a third team in a trade because the same disinterest the Nets had in Westbrook this summer remains.

“Brooklyn never saw Westbrook as a logical fit with Ben Simmons during trade talks in the summer, and that thinking wouldn’t change now.”

– Michael Scotto
While the Los Angeles Lakers will make a strong push to complete a Kyrie Irving trade, their offer is sure to be less interesting than what other contenders like the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks can send back in a deal.

