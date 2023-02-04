Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Another baseball commit, women’s bball anoter ‘w,’ more
While the Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team has just a few days until their season starts, Will Bolt and his staff are doing some real work when it comes to recruiting. It looks as though the 2024 class is going to be one that is once again pretty special. The Nebraska...
Nebraska Football: 5 Way-Too-Early Predictions For the Cornhuskers' 2023 Season
Here are some early predictions for how much success Nebraska will enjoy on the gridiron in Matt Rhule's first season as Cornhuskers head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Matt Rhule and staff working overtime mending in-state fences
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule is just over 2 months into his tenure as Nebraska’s head football coach. The former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach hit the ground running and hasn’t wasted any time working to reconnect with the many in-state high school coaches and recruits. Rhule hired...
Matt Rhule on KLIN Radio: ‘I Don’t Believe That We Have to Lose’
The new Husker football coach calls the Nebraska situation ‘definitely a rebuild’
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways and a question from Nebraska women’s basketball’s road win over Northwestern
Nebraska earned its third road win of the season on Monday, outlasting Northwestern 78-66. The Huskers continue their perfect record when leading at halftime to 11-0 on the season. Here are three takeaways and a question from the game:. Sam Haiby continues to thrive back in her starting role. Senior...
Nebraska Football: Huskers likely only getting one more year of Brian Ferentz
Nebraska football fans who have enjoyed watching Iowa’s offense play abysmal ball might only be treated to those sights for one more season. Brian Ferentz is living a charmed life. The man doesn’t appear to be a very competent offensive coordinator or quarterback coach. But he has the same last name as Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. That is of course because he’s the Hawkeyes’ coach’s son.
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Roundup: Grading week of 1/29, this week’s major game
Looking back at the past week in Nebraska women’s basketball and what big game lies ahead for the Cornhuskers in the coming week. The Nebraska women’s basketball team had a bit of a light schedule in the past week but the bright side is that the one game they did play, they were able to get the win.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (2/5): Tominaga drops 30 in Nebraska win
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska (11-13, 4-9) got a big performance from Keisei Tominaga in a win on Sunday. Tominaga dropped 30 points in the 72-63 victory over Penn State (14-9, 5-7). Jamarques Lawrence added 11 points and nine rebpunds while Derrick Walker stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, seven assists and six rebounds.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Central Baseball's field vandalized
The Central High School baseball team says its field at Boyd Park has been vandalized. The Eagles reported the vandalism on Twitter Saturday. The team says its bleachers were cut, the batting turtle was stolen and its gates were removed. The Eagles also say someone drove through the outfield. This...
KETV.com
Villanova fan allegedly hit in head by beer can that was thrown at him during Creighton game
OMAHA, Neb. — Related coverage above: Creighton-Villanova recap. A Villanova fan was hit in the head by a beer can that was allegedly thrown at him during Saturday's Creighton game, according to an Omaha police report. The 53-year-old man, who is from Pennsylvania, told officers that an aluminum Bud...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
Vietnam Veteran honored with Mission: Service award at Creighton game
Saturday night the Creighton basketball team and Berry Law honored a veteran who served across the country and overseas during his military career.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
Find entertainment this weekend with these affordable and free local events
Whether it's enjoying the outdoors or finding indoor activities, find your source of entertainment for this weekend with these local, affordable and free events.
rcreader.com
Local Students Named to University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Fall 2022 Dean's List
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (February 6, 2023) — More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown. Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in...
