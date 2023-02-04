ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Key Things to Know Before Opening a Home Equity Line of Credit

Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, may be more appealing than a cash-out mortgage refinance or other sources of borrowed money. Last year, HELOC use ticked up as refinancing lost its luster due to quickly rising mortgage rates. However, there are aspects of HELOCs that borrowers should consider before...
Axios

Home equity loans are booming — here’s why

Home equity lines of credit are the belle of the ball in the high mortgage rate world. Originations soared in the third quarter of last year, per TransUnion data released last week. What's happening: Homeowners are "suffering" from what the Urban Institute calls the "I hate my house, but I...
CNET

What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?

Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
KHOU

Tips to pay off credit card debt

When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
CAR AND DRIVER

What to Know About 0% APR Car Loans

If you've ever bought a car, you know it can be a major financial event. Depending on the type of car you're looking for, you might spend a significant portion of your yearly paycheck. Feeling daunted? Never fear. A wide number of money-saving incentives can help you find a great value deal.
Investopedia

Cash-Strapped Americans Increasingly Tap Savings, Retirement Accounts

The U.S. savings rate has plunged, and 401(k) accounts have declined as loans and hardship withdrawals exacerbate market losses. With interest rates rising, consumers appear less likely to borrow money in 2023. As a result, the recent decline in consumer spending may persist. Last year, the highest U.S. inflation in...
CNBC

U.S. credit card debt jumps 18.5% and hits a record $930.6 billion

Total credit card debt reached a record $930.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the latest credit report from TransUnion. As balance rise, so have delinquencies, which is “something to watch,” says TransUnion’s Michele Raneri. For most Americans, inflation and rising interest rates are...
NBC Connecticut

35% of Millionaires Say Retirement Is ‘Going to Take a Miracle,' Report Finds

Fewer Americans feel confident about their financial well-being and retirement plans amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even high net worth individuals say their savings won’t cut it anymore, according to a report from Natixis Investment Managers. These days, fewer Americans — including millionaires — feel confident about...
NBC Connecticut

Crypto Exchange Binance Will Suspend U.S. Dollar Transfers

Binance will suspend U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits for international customers beginning Feb. 8, the company said. Binance banking partner Signature Bank in January raised transaction minimums for dollar transfers. Millions of dollars worth of crypto flowed out of Binance after it announced the suspension, but the company says it...
NBC Connecticut

Amid Food Inflation, More Shoppers Turn to Dollar Stores for Groceries

Rising food costs are pushing consumers to get more creative about where they go for groceries. Discount dollar stores are becoming a key destination for affordable essentials, including perishable and nonperishable goods, according to a recent report. Savings experts share their top tips to cut costs no matter where you...

