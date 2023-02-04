ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Workday cuts hundreds of jobs

The cloud software company Workday plans to cut hundreds of jobs as it lays off about 3 percent of its global workforce.  The company told employees in a message on Tuesday that it decided to restructure and realign some teams across the company, leading to the layoffs, the majority of which will be those working…
CBS News

Some employers are still adding jobs. Here's who is hiring.

The economy may be showing signs of weakness, with consumer spending wobbling and home purchases sinking on higher borrowing costs, but there's one economic pillar that isn't slowing down yet: the job market.Friday's jobs report "crushed" expectations with 517,000 new jobs created in January, as Josh Jamner, investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments, put it. That's more than double what economists had forecast for the monthly report, which serves as a barometer for the health of the U.S. labor market. And the unemployment rate sank to 3.4% last month — the lowest since 1969.The jobs report may have taken some economic...
itechpost.com

Rivian To Lay Off 6% of Its Employees for the Second Time

It's a bad time to be an employee in the tech industry since layoffs don't appear to be stopping any time soon. Following in the footsteps of others, Rivian is also laying off six percent of its staff, and not for the first time. Among Many Others. The workforce reduction...
Fortune

How CEOs are managing tension in the face of recession

Leaders know that society is always in a period of change and that uncertainty will always exist. When PwC surveyed over 4,400 CEOS from more than 100 countries and territories, it discovered that nearly 75% of the world’s top executives are expecting a drop in growth in 2023. But in the surveys conducted by PwC in the two years prior, there was a complete flip in perception. Three out of every four CEOs had expressed optimism.
NBC Connecticut

How the U.S. Labor Market Went From ‘Quiet Quitting' to ‘Quiet Hiring'

Remember 'quiet quitting?' It described the trend of employees choosing not to go above and beyond in the workplace. Well, that was 2022. This year there's a new vogue practice — "quiet hiring." "Quiet hiring is one of several trends that we've identified as potentially having a major impact...

