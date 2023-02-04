ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Joseph Patraw
2d ago

I’m fine with whoever or whatever they decide they want to be, just don’t cross the line and start pushing that ideology down my kids throat! That would be the day you made a grave mistake!

God1st
2d ago

JESUS HELP US!!! We are all supposed to train up our children in the way they should go. This is definitely not the right way!!!

Guest
2d ago

Everyone should be integrated,as the world works that way.Sends a negative message to kids all over

New Haven Independent

Statewide Rent-Cappers Canvass Fair Haven

Bianca Flecha opened the door of her Poplar Street apartment building to find an Australia-raised tenant organizer with a pitch that resonated. She said her rent has gone up a couple hundred dollars every year that she’s lived in her Fair Haven home. James O’Donnell, a New Haven-based organizer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Social media posts put UHart campus on alert; student banned

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A student was banned from the University of Hartford campus following concerning posts made to social media, the school confirmed on Monday morning. The student was identified as Tenuun Enkhbat, 18, of Virginia. Hartford police held a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC News

Listeria concerns prompt recall of more than 400 sandwiches and other snacks

A manufacturer that provides ready-made entrees and snacks across multiple states has recalled more than 400 products over concerns of a potential listeria outbreak. Breakfast sandwiches, salads, wraps, fruit cups, parfaits are among the products made by Fresh Ideation Food Group that were recalled Friday, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Fresh Ideation Food Group is a Baltimore-based company that provides individually-packaged and bulk-packaged food products in multiple states along the eastern seaboard, its website states.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Threat Prompts Lockdown at Connecticut River Academy in East Hartford

A threat prompted a lockdown at Connecticut River Academy in East Hartford on Monday. School officials said a direct threat toward an administrator was found at the school in the morning. All students and staff were immediately placed into lockdown and the East Hartford Police Department was called. According to...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
