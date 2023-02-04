Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansans await student debt decision
About 144,000 Arkansans each will be immediately relieved of up to $20,000 of student loan debt if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of the Biden administration. Context: The student loan forgiveness program is on hold while the Supreme Court considers a legal challenge brought by a coalition of GOP-led states.
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0