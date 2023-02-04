Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
America's print tabloid era is over
The sale of the National Enquirer, a storied gossip rag that became engulfed in scandals in recent years, represents the latest American tabloid giant to change hands as the era of print gossip fades away. Why it matters: A small group of powerful voices has been replaced by hundreds of...
U.K. criticizes Microsoft-Activision bid, floats Call of Duty divestiture
The U.K.'s competition regulator has "provisionally concluded" that Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard would harm competition in gaming. Why it matters: Opposition to the deal by the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA), which could be finalized in April, could sink the deal. It suggested the deal should be blocked — or permitted if Activision Blizzard divests itself of its Call of Duty division.
Tech giants rush to put chatbot to work
The explosion of interest in ChatGPT and generative AI has tech giants scrambling to rethink and rewrite their product plans to capitalize on the trend. What's happening: Every major tech company has been investing in AI for years, but the overnight ChatGPT craze that kicked off at the end of 2022 has given the industry a ravenous appetite for one specific flavor of AI — generative programs that produce text, images and other content in response to user prompts.
Penske Media becomes largest shareholder in Vox Media
Vox Media, the digital media holding company whose titles include New York Magazine, Eater and The Verge, has raised $100 million from Penske Media Corp., according to two sources familiar with the situation. Why it matters: The money will help Vox Media weather a brutal ad market while remaining independent,...
Report explores trends in rapidly evolving mobility industry
Civilization was built on moving goods and people. Now — with electric vehicles, autonomous tech and the green economy — mobility is undergoing a revolution akin to when horses and trains were eclipsed by cars and planes. What's happening: A report out Tuesday from investment firm UP.Partners is...
How Bing's AI reboot could shake up the search business
While half of search queries can be answered perfectly well with a few web links or a short answer, Microsoft is betting big that AI-powered responses can better address the other half — potentially giving its Bing search engine a fresh chance to take on Google. What they're saying:...
Trying to find a safe way to TikTok
It's not just regulators and lawmakers struggling to make sense of cybersecurity concerns about TikTok — even your Codebook author can't figure out which are overhyped and which are valid. What's happening: It's now been about a month since I purchased a burner phone solely for TikTok. I've loved...
Media braces for the robot era
The rapid rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT could displace dozens of media companies if they don't move quickly to adapt to a new internet reality. Why it matters: Facebook's many pivots pushed media outlets to move their focus away from social media and toward search — but now experts predict another major disruption for publishers relying on search traffic.
Microsoft details its AI-infused Bing reboot
Microsoft on Tuesday announced its long-expected effort to bring OpenAI's technology to more of its products, including the Bing search engine and Edge browser. Why it matters: Microsoft trails Google significantly in the search business and thus has more to gain, and less to lose, if the market shifts dramatically.
How streaming saved our quality of life
While the cost of living is up overall, the cost of living well has been falling, according to an innovative index that measures the cost of bare recreational necessities, like short vacations and money for gifts and holidays. Why it matters: Just because an activity is recreational doesn't mean it's...
Google details Bard, its ChatGPT rival
Google announced several efforts to power search and other products using generative AI systems, including Bard, a conversational system conceptually similar to ChatGPT. Between the lines: Google has long been working on such systems but faces pressure to show it is making progress amid all the attention on OpenAI's popular ChatGPT and similar projects.
Residents weigh in on Microsoft's decision to halt project
Atlanta's west side residents say they were surprised to learn that Microsoft will halt plans to build a new campus on 90 acres in the Grove Park community. Driving the news: First reported last week by Bisnow, Microsoft says it made a decision to pause development on the land due to the current economic climate.
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0