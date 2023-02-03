Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
I Paid $250K for a Failing Business. Here is What I LearnedChris FreylerMilford, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
19thnews.org
Olivia Dunne’s rise to fame is fueling the earning power of college athletes — but who is keeping her safe?
We’re telling the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. Olivia Dunne has 6.7 million followers on TikTok and 2.8 million followers on Instagram. But on a recent Sunday, the 20-year-old wasn’t dropping new content onto her social platforms. She was doing what first brought her into social media fame: competing at a gymnastics meet with her Louisiana State University (LSU) teammates.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
athleticbusiness.com
A Successful Conditioning and Rehab Program = A Successful Athletic Department
Creating and maintaining an athletic department with top performing athletes requires planning and training when dealing with constant conditioning, injuries and treatment. How athletic programs plan for the health and safety of their athletes’ conditioning and injury recovery can determine the success of a sport’s season. Athletes performing...
KCRA.com
'Not your mother's powder puff football': CIF makes flag football an official high school sport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a big win for female student-athletes across California, flag football will now be an official sport at the high school level. The California Interscholastic Federation, the statewide body that governs high school athletics, voted unanimously Friday to sanction high school girl's flag football. Much to...
Metro kid heading to Super Bowl as sports reporter
DES MOINES – A kid from the metro is headed to the Super Bowl to interview Patrick Mahomes and other players after winning the Panini Super Bowl Kid Reporter Sweepstakes. Adel won the sweepstakes with his video showing off his reporting skills. Waage is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and can’t wait to interview […]
Score! Hayward High School Hockey celebrates 50 years
It’s a goal everyone can applaud—2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the HHS high school hockey program. To honor that, 50th anniversary jerseys were designed and made, and presented to the team during a team meal hosted and sponsored by Peggy Dobbs at The Steakhouse & Lodge on December 22. “Credit for the jerseys goes out to Pat and Tommy Duffy (Jr.). We collaborated on a way we can honor...
Comments / 0