Memory loss, behavioral changes, cognitive deficits: Alzheimer's disease leads to a dramatic loss of autonomy for those affected and has a heavy impact on health costs. Its prevention has become a real social challenge. An international task force, led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), is setting out guidelines for innovative services to prevent Alzheimer's disease. These will soon be an integral part of second generation memory clinics. These guidelines are detailed in an article published in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.

6 DAYS AGO