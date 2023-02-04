ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthline

How Obesity May Be Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

Researchers say obesity, especially in middle age, can increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Experts note that obesity can also heighten the risk of other conditions, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes. They say maintaining a healthy weight can be achieved through diet, exercise, sleep, and stress...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HealthDay

Initial Symptoms Could Predict How Fast Alzheimer's Progresses

Memory loss is the most common early symptom of Alzheimer’s and dementia, but it doesn’t necessarily signal a rapid decline. People whose earliest symptoms involve language, decision making or problem solving tend to have a faster and steeper decline in their brain function and quality of life, a new study found.
OHIO STATE
PIX11

Controversial new drug offers some hope to Alzheimer’s patients

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Alzheimer’s disease is regarded as the seventh largest killer of Americans. One in 10 has the disease that robs them of their cognitive abilities. There is no known cure. But there is some excitement over a controversial new drug just given accelerated approval by the Federal Food and Drug Administration. The pharmaceutical […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gizmodo

Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment

An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Healthline

What Can Worsen Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms?

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition, but there are several things that may worsen your symptoms, such as reactions to medication, treatment changes, and stress. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurological disease. There’s no cure, and in the years after diagnosis, many people in this condition may notice their symptoms often fluctuate or worsen over time.
Medical News Today

Algorithm suggests altered speech may be early sign of Parkinson’s disease

Researchers built an algorithm to predict Parkinson’s disease from short speech samples. Their model was able to predict 80-90% of Parkinson’s disease cases. They are now developing their algorithm into an app to help identify those at risk of the condition. most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease....
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Medical News Today

6 minutes of HIIT may help delay onset of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's

Past studies have shown that intermittent fasting and living a physically active lifestyle may be able to slow age-related cognitive decline, which is a natural part of aging. New research has found that exercise, particularly short bursts of high intensity exercise can increase the amount of neuroprotective brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the body.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Ideal blood pressure may remodel brain clearance pathways linked to brain health, dementia

Among people who received more intensive treatment for high blood pressure, evaluations of MRI scans indicated a positive change in brain structures involved in its ability to clear toxins and other byproducts, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MARYLAND STATE
MedicalXpress

An action plan to prevent Alzheimer's disease

Memory loss, behavioral changes, cognitive deficits: Alzheimer's disease leads to a dramatic loss of autonomy for those affected and has a heavy impact on health costs. Its prevention has become a real social challenge. An international task force, led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), is setting out guidelines for innovative services to prevent Alzheimer's disease. These will soon be an integral part of second generation memory clinics. These guidelines are detailed in an article published in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson’s disease affect the body?

Parkinson’s disease is a type of brain disorder that causes uncontrolled or unintentional movements. Its effects can extend beyond muscle movements and include issues with balance, difficulties with the bowels, memory problems, and mental health challenges. Parkinson’s disease affects an estimated. people worldwide. By 2030, experts believe that...
KevinMD.com

How can a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease help patients and their families?

With a special thanks to NAMI Chicago, the accompanying CME activity designed for clinicians in primary care is supported by educational grants from Lilly and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Alzheimer’s disease has a devastating impact on patients, their families, and society as a whole. Patients suffer a...
CHICAGO, IL
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

What are dementia and Alzheimer’s disease?

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating brain disorder that affects millions of people around the world. It is a progressive condition that impacts memory, thinking and behavior and is the most common cause of dementia. Dementia is a broad term that describes...

