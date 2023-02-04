Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
New Alzheimer's medication could add 'truly valuable' time to patient lives: Va. expert
WASHINGTON (7News) — A breakthrough Alzheimer’s medication could add years to those diagnosed with the disease. 7News On Your Side broke down what it does, who qualifies and how much the drug costs. Alzheimer’s dementia is an irreversible brain disease with devastating outcomes for patients and their families....
Healthline
How Obesity May Be Linked to Alzheimer's Disease
Researchers say obesity, especially in middle age, can increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Experts note that obesity can also heighten the risk of other conditions, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes. They say maintaining a healthy weight can be achieved through diet, exercise, sleep, and stress...
Initial Symptoms Could Predict How Fast Alzheimer's Progresses
Memory loss is the most common early symptom of Alzheimer’s and dementia, but it doesn’t necessarily signal a rapid decline. People whose earliest symptoms involve language, decision making or problem solving tend to have a faster and steeper decline in their brain function and quality of life, a new study found.
Controversial new drug offers some hope to Alzheimer’s patients
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Alzheimer’s disease is regarded as the seventh largest killer of Americans. One in 10 has the disease that robs them of their cognitive abilities. There is no known cure. But there is some excitement over a controversial new drug just given accelerated approval by the Federal Food and Drug Administration. The pharmaceutical […]
PharmaTher Holdings Nabs New Orphan Drug Status, Discusses Further Fast-Track, Partners For MDMA Patch
Ketamine products manufacturer PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF had lots happening this past week. Here are the company's top three news items. FDA’s Orphan Drug Status To Ketamine For Rett Syndrome. The FDA granted an orphan drug designation to the company’s proprietary racemic ketamine KETARX for the treatment of the...
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
msn.com
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Dementia and Cognitive Tests - What is the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale
Cognitive tests are commonly used to assess the mental abilities of individuals with dementia. These tests help medical professionals diagnose dementia and track its progression over time. They also help to determine the severity of the condition and the best course of treatment.
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Healthline
What Can Worsen Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms?
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition, but there are several things that may worsen your symptoms, such as reactions to medication, treatment changes, and stress. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurological disease. There’s no cure, and in the years after diagnosis, many people in this condition may notice their symptoms often fluctuate or worsen over time.
Medical News Today
Algorithm suggests altered speech may be early sign of Parkinson’s disease
Researchers built an algorithm to predict Parkinson’s disease from short speech samples. Their model was able to predict 80-90% of Parkinson’s disease cases. They are now developing their algorithm into an app to help identify those at risk of the condition. most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease....
msn.com
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Medical News Today
6 minutes of HIIT may help delay onset of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's
Past studies have shown that intermittent fasting and living a physically active lifestyle may be able to slow age-related cognitive decline, which is a natural part of aging. New research has found that exercise, particularly short bursts of high intensity exercise can increase the amount of neuroprotective brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the body.
MedicalXpress
Ideal blood pressure may remodel brain clearance pathways linked to brain health, dementia
Among people who received more intensive treatment for high blood pressure, evaluations of MRI scans indicated a positive change in brain structures involved in its ability to clear toxins and other byproducts, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
Sleeping Pills Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study warns.
MedicalXpress
An action plan to prevent Alzheimer's disease
Memory loss, behavioral changes, cognitive deficits: Alzheimer's disease leads to a dramatic loss of autonomy for those affected and has a heavy impact on health costs. Its prevention has become a real social challenge. An international task force, led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), is setting out guidelines for innovative services to prevent Alzheimer's disease. These will soon be an integral part of second generation memory clinics. These guidelines are detailed in an article published in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.
Medical News Today
How does Parkinson’s disease affect the body?
Parkinson’s disease is a type of brain disorder that causes uncontrolled or unintentional movements. Its effects can extend beyond muscle movements and include issues with balance, difficulties with the bowels, memory problems, and mental health challenges. Parkinson’s disease affects an estimated. people worldwide. By 2030, experts believe that...
First drug proven to slow Alzheimer's won't be available to most patients for several months
Leqembi, the first drug shown to slow Alzheimer’s, has been approved by the FDA, but most U.S. patients will not be able to receive treatment for months.
KevinMD.com
How can a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease help patients and their families?
With a special thanks to NAMI Chicago, the accompanying CME activity designed for clinicians in primary care is supported by educational grants from Lilly and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Alzheimer’s disease has a devastating impact on patients, their families, and society as a whole. Patients suffer a...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
What are dementia and Alzheimer’s disease?
Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating brain disorder that affects millions of people around the world. It is a progressive condition that impacts memory, thinking and behavior and is the most common cause of dementia. Dementia is a broad term that describes...
Comments / 0