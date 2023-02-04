Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosAffordability concerns are weighing down Miami's rental market.Driving the news: The average asking rent in the Miami metro area was $2,141 in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 13.3% from a year earlier, per economic research firm Moody's Analytics.The big picture: Many would-be home buyers chose to rent longer last year, sustaining apartment demand, economists at Moody's Analytics say. But people are hitting their spending limit.For the first time in over two decades, households now have to spend 30% of their income on average rents, a new report shares.What they're saying: Year-over-year rent growth slowed in the second half of the year across the board, "and we expect further deceleration as new supply makes it to market at the same time the labor market softens," senior economist Lu Chen tells Axios.Zoom out: Rents are already falling in cities that were near the epicenter of the pandemic home-price boom, Axios' Matt Phillips reports, citing Realtor.com data.What we're watching: New apartment construction. The expected surge in supply could help bring down prices.Yes, but: Experts say most cities will "remain undersupplied with the kind of affordable units that see the highest demand," per The Wall Street Journal.

