Read full article on original website
Related
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
"Unicorn" companies may lose their safe harbor protections
America's safe harbor could be closing for "unicorn" companies, which currently aren't required to provide investors with audited financial statements. Driving the news: SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, a Democrat nominated by former President Trump, said in a speech that regulators haven't kept up with the private markets' dizzying growth. She...
Bed Bath & Beyond closes funding in attempt to avoid bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond could receive a little more than $1 billion in gross proceeds from a stock offering in an attempt to avoid bankruptcy, the company announced today. Why it matters: Without the funding the retailer would have likely had to file for bankruptcy protection, but has now bought itself some time to work out its next steps.
Public Storage makes hostile takeover bid for self-storage rival
Public Storage made an unsolicited offer to buy rival Life Storage for around $11 billion in stock, after being rebuffed in private discussions. Why it matters: This one has antitrust risk written all over it. Public Storage already is the country's largest self-storage operator, with over 2,800 facilities in 40...
Fed's Powell: Slowing inflation will "probably be bumpy"
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the stronger-than-expected jobs report shows that the process of bringing inflation down won't be smooth and will take "quite a bit of time." Why it matters: Powell did not signal that the hot jobs report would prompt the Fed to act...
Oil giants slow down their energy transition talk
Oil giants for years have said that they'll pave the path toward energy transition, investing in everything from renewable projects to climate tech startups. Now, some of them are sounding more like speed bumps. Driving the news: BP plans to "dial back" some of the company's renewable energy initiatives, due...
Carlyle in talks to buy Veritas' Cotiviti
Carlyle Group is in talks to buy health tech giant Cotiviti for nearly $15 billion, including debt, from Veritas Capital, as reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Axios. Why it matters: The deal would include a stunning $5.5 billion private loan, one of the largest-ever direct loans in the private credit market.
Tech’s grip on largest office leases loosens
Tech has been toppled as the leader in leasing large offices. Why it matters: The pullback comes as the roller-coaster tech industry downsizes after a decade-long boom. Driving the news: The finance and insurance industry ousted tech last year for the lion's share of the largest 100 office leases in the U.S., per a new report from CBRE, a commercial real estate firm, first shared with Axios.
Crypto investor thinks DC-reaction to FTX could have been much worse
Not everyone in crypto is white knuckles about the eventual crypto regulatory regime to come out of Washington, D.C. What they're saying: "I do think the worst-case scenario was avoided. The worst-case scenario is a massive regulatory overreaction that sets crypto back to low lows," BEW, a founding member of Yunt Capital, tells Axios in a phone call.
Report explores trends in rapidly evolving mobility industry
Civilization was built on moving goods and people. Now — with electric vehicles, autonomous tech and the green economy — mobility is undergoing a revolution akin to when horses and trains were eclipsed by cars and planes. What's happening: A report out Tuesday from investment firm UP.Partners is...
U.K. criticizes Microsoft-Activision bid, floats Call of Duty divestiture
The U.K.'s competition regulator has "provisionally concluded" that Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard would harm competition in gaming. Why it matters: Opposition to the deal by the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA), which could be finalized in April, could sink the deal. It suggested the deal should be blocked — or permitted if Activision Blizzard divests itself of its Call of Duty division.
Scoop: Investors eye venture platform, education biz for Forbes
A group of investors led by India-based Sun Group is trying to lure tech billionaires and Hollywood types to join its bid for Forbes, which values the firm at $800 million, sources told Axios. Why it matters: The group is projecting that with investments in new growth areas, like a...
Miami rents are still high, for now
Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosAffordability concerns are weighing down Miami's rental market.Driving the news: The average asking rent in the Miami metro area was $2,141 in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 13.3% from a year earlier, per economic research firm Moody's Analytics.The big picture: Many would-be home buyers chose to rent longer last year, sustaining apartment demand, economists at Moody's Analytics say. But people are hitting their spending limit.For the first time in over two decades, households now have to spend 30% of their income on average rents, a new report shares.What they're saying: Year-over-year rent growth slowed in the second half of the year across the board, "and we expect further deceleration as new supply makes it to market at the same time the labor market softens," senior economist Lu Chen tells Axios.Zoom out: Rents are already falling in cities that were near the epicenter of the pandemic home-price boom, Axios' Matt Phillips reports, citing Realtor.com data.What we're watching: New apartment construction. The expected surge in supply could help bring down prices.Yes, but: Experts say most cities will "remain undersupplied with the kind of affordable units that see the highest demand," per The Wall Street Journal.
Denver rents rose nearly 10% going into 2023, new report shows
Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIn the fourth quarter of 2022, the average asking monthly rent in the Denver metro area was $1,744, up 9.3% from a year earlier, per economic research firm Moody's Analytics.Why it matters: Affordability concerns are starting to weigh down the booming rental market.What's happening: Many would-be home buyers chose to rent longer last year, sustaining apartment demand, economists at Moody's Analytics say. But people are hitting their spending limit.For the first time in over two decades, households now have to spend 30% of their income on average rents, a new report says.What they're saying: Year-over-year...
💸 The rent is (still) too damn high
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the average asking rent in the Columbus metro area was $1,135 — up 9.1% from a year earlier. Why it matters: Affordability concerns are starting to weigh down the booming rental market. What's happening: Many would-be home buyers chose to rent longer last...
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0