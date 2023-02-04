Read full article on original website
cbs17
Fayetteville police trying to find next-of-kin of 65-year-old man
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance finding the next-of-kin of a 65-year-old man. David Allen Mims died Jan. 16 at a residence in the 5000 block of Aberdeen Place, police said. His death does not appear to be suspicious. Anyone with information...
cbs17
Some tenants say smoke alarms didn’t alert them to fire in their Raleigh apartment building Sunday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After flames tore through a Raleigh apartment building this weekend, some people who live there want to know why their smoke alarms didn’t go off. Fire and water damaged several units in the building at 9401 Prince George Lane and sent four people from the building and a firefighter to the hospital, according to fire officials.
cbs17
What’s up with those new cameras in downtown Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People walking around downtown Wake Forest may notice new, strange cameras hanging overhead. The Town of Wake Forest says the devices are Internet of Things sensors, or IoT sensors. Seven have been installed along South White Street and Owen Avenue. According to town officials,...
cbs17
Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
cbs17
Durham police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that sent person to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning. A little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office will soon have 1 device to track speed and license plates
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From tracking speeds to reading license plates, there are more eyes on our cars than ever before. Now a device that does both is coming to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a great tool we can utilize to try to keep the community...
cbs17
Durham police looking for bomb threat suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a suspect who’s wanted for making bomb threats. Police said this happened at two businesses on February 2 just before 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive. The unknown suspect walked into two businesses and...
One person dies, three vehicles damaged in Cumberland County crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — State troopers and emergency workers responded to a deadly crash Sunday afternoon. One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene. WRAL News is working to learn...
cbs17
Hope Mills looks for new town manager after old one quits
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills is looking for a new permanent town manager after the immediate resignation of the man who had held the job. Town officials said Tuesday that Scott Meszaros resigned after a brief closed session during the board of commissioners meeting Monday night. Chancer...
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
cbs17
Orange County Animal Services finds stray, ‘clever’ pig, but now the animal needs a new owner
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a ham on the lam Monday in Orange County. Orange County Animal Services said a pot-bellied pig was on the loose in Efland. Officers were trying to find the pig and safely confine the straying swine, the department said in a post on its Facebook page Saturday.
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week
Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
WYFF4.com
'They picked the wrong vehicle': AirTag helps family find their stolen car
CARY, N.C. — A North Carolina family says technology that costs under $30 helped police find their stolen car within minutes. And they want other families to know about it. "I'm like, am I just sleepy and not seeing the car right," Antar Muhammad told WRAL. Antar and Leslie...
cbs17
Road rage shooter sought by Durham sheriff after Glenwood Avenue incident
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is looking for the suspected shooter in a road rage incident. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, near the intersection of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive.
cbs17
With Valentine’s Day a week away, Raleigh flower shop puts the petals to the metal
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Valentine’s Day is just one week away and flower shops in the Triangle are already blooming with business. At Fallon’s Flowers North in Raleigh, it’s all-hands-on-deck. “Extra staff, we have our vans ready to go and our flowers are being cut as...
cbs17
Dense fog advisory issued until Monday morning for most of central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dense fog advisory has been issued for much of Central North Carolina Sunday night, and will remain in place until 7 a.m. Monday morning. Visibility has dropped to less than a quarter mile so expect commutes Sunday night as well as Monday morning to be impacted.
cbs17
Wilson police investigating shooting in Walmart parking lot
WILSON, N,C, (WNCN) — Wilson police said there were no injuries after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Monday. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 1:05 p.m. outside the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road West, police said. Police told CBS 17 that a...
cbs17
Red Cross issues fire safety tips after 4 blazes in Raleigh in a weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two fires on Saturday night and two on Sunday morning, the Red Cross is issuing fire safety tips for apartment residents. On Saturday night, a fire at 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Drive in northeast Raleigh left three people displaced. Officials reported another fire at 10:35 p.m. at 3111 Glenwood Avenue. That fire left the home destroyed and a man was treated at the scene for burns.
cbs17
WATCH: Woman shot while gunmen try to steal her car at a Fayetteville store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in stable condition in a hospital after the Fayetteville Police Department said she was shot four times as two people attempted to steal her car. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Monday at Cumberland’s Food Mart at 432 Cumberland Street in...
Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
