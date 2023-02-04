ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

cbs17

Fayetteville police trying to find next-of-kin of 65-year-old man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance finding the next-of-kin of a 65-year-old man. David Allen Mims died Jan. 16 at a residence in the 5000 block of Aberdeen Place, police said. His death does not appear to be suspicious. Anyone with information...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

What’s up with those new cameras in downtown Wake Forest?

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People walking around downtown Wake Forest may notice new, strange cameras hanging overhead. The Town of Wake Forest says the devices are Internet of Things sensors, or IoT sensors. Seven have been installed along South White Street and Owen Avenue. According to town officials,...
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that sent person to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning. A little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police looking for bomb threat suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a suspect who’s wanted for making bomb threats. Police said this happened at two businesses on February 2 just before 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive. The unknown suspect walked into two businesses and...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills looks for new town manager after old one quits

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills is looking for a new permanent town manager after the immediate resignation of the man who had held the job. Town officials said Tuesday that Scott Meszaros resigned after a brief closed session during the board of commissioners meeting Monday night. Chancer...
HOPE MILLS, NC
WRAL News

30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week

Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wilson police investigating shooting in Walmart parking lot

WILSON, N,C, (WNCN) — Wilson police said there were no injuries after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Monday. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 1:05 p.m. outside the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road West, police said. Police told CBS 17 that a...
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Red Cross issues fire safety tips after 4 blazes in Raleigh in a weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two fires on Saturday night and two on Sunday morning, the Red Cross is issuing fire safety tips for apartment residents. On Saturday night, a fire at 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Drive in northeast Raleigh left three people displaced. Officials reported another fire at 10:35 p.m. at 3111 Glenwood Avenue. That fire left the home destroyed and a man was treated at the scene for burns.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC

