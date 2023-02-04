CCBOE: Faulk, Swindall named AmFirst Teacher, Staff Member of the Month

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools and America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) recognize a teacher and staff member each month.

This month, those honors go to Teacher of the Month Kalie Faulk from Good Hope Middle School and Staff Member of the Month Sherri Swindall, bookkeeper at Fairview High School.

Left to right are Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette, Good Hope Middle School Assistant Principal Scott Brown, AmFirst Teacher of the Month Kalie Faulk, AmFirst Membership Development Manager Beverly Cochran and AmFirst Cullman Branch Manager Daniel Boggan. (Cullman County Schools)

“Teaching and learning is Kalie’s passion,” said Good Hope Middle School Principal Lesley Hembree. “I think what makes her stand out is that she has and still overcomes adversity. She constantly checks in with her students to ensure their mental and physical needs are met.”

“Mrs. Swindall goes above and beyond in every aspect of her job,” said Fairview High School Principal Dr. Chris Gambrill. “She is a friend to everyone and cares about them in and out of school.”

Cullman County Schools thanks America’s First Federal Credit Union for donating a $100 gift card to each employee of the month. Congratulations Kalie and Sherri!