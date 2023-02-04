Read full article on original website
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade
TDS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Universal worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade
USM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Trading Down 6.2% on Insider Selling
Specifically, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $569,020.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,814,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock worth $3,214,846 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research
Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com...
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Director John Burville Sells 20,000 Shares
John Burville also recently made the following trade(s):. On Tuesday, November 29th, John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ:SIGIP opened at $18.63 on...
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $8.11 Per Share
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued on Sunday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.51 EPS.
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.36
OCSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)
F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Adecoagro stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.93
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Owens & Minor worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Arbor Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:ABR)
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67
TEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CL King lowered their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
