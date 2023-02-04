ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, WI

onfocus.news

Central Wisconsin Girls Basketball Standings, Feb.6

Central Wisconsin – East – 2022-23 Regular Season.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

South Central Boys Basketball Conference Standings, Feb. 6


WAUTOMA, WI
onfocus.news

Kacey Eggebrecht and Mataya Eckert Combine for 53, Phillips Defeats Athens

Phillips defeated Athens in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball,86-70. Phillips scoring: Eggebrecht 25, M. Eckert 28, Timmers 1, Schluter 14, Kaster 7, B. Eckert 11. Athens scoring: Lavicka 18, Zettler 2, Hanke 2,Hartwig 9, So. Coker 11, Ellenbecker 20, Sy. Coker 2, Diethelm 6.
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Marawood Conference North Boys Basketball Standings: Athens Clinches Title


ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Rapids Girls Outscore Wausau East

Wisconsin Rapids defeated Wausau East in WVC Girls Basketball, 66-59. Rapids scoring: Radtke17, Neilitz 14, Ross 11, Holberg 8, Jennings 7, Schillinger 5, Redcloud 2, Schaeffer 2. Wausau East stats have been requested, not provided this season.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Abbotsford races past Rib Lake

Abbotsford raced past Rib Lake in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 57-32. Sydney Falteisek led three Falcons in double figures with 18 points. Calley Ruesch scored 13 points and Briseida Escalera added 10 points. Falteisek led Abbotsford with 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Escalera had 5 assists and 2 blocks for
ABBOTSFORD, WI
onfocus.news

OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4

Check out the nominees for this week’s top performer: OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4!. OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4. Cadott Boys Wrestling – The Hornets took the Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Meet, picking up 236 points. Taking conference titles were Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Lodahl, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Levi Lindsay, Dawson Webster and Alex Tegels.
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Stanley-Boyd Wrestling Results, Cloverbelt Conference Meet

Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Stanley-Boyd. Justin McManus (21-17) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Justin McManus (Stanley-Boyd) 21-17 received a bye () (Bye) Semifinal – Justin McManus (Stanley-Boyd) 21-17 won by fall over Brayden Kunze (Regis/Altoona) 22-21 (Fall 0:29) 1st Place Match – Theo...
STANLEY, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Wrestlers Take Title at WVC Meet; Willuweit, Dennee, Blaskowski, Franklin, Ledden, Sternweis Earn Titles

Marshfield Wrestling Results: Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet. Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Marshfield. Jon Sternweis (10-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points. Round 1 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 received a bye () (Bye) Round 2 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 won by decision over Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Melvin “Butch” A. Schiller

Melvin “Butch” A. Schiller, 79, of Pittsville, passed away on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 11 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pittsville, WI with Pastor Gary Markworth officiating. Military rite will be conducted by American Legion Post 153 – Pittsville at the church following the service. Visitation will be held from 9 A.M. until time of service. He will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery at a later date.
PITTSVILLE, WI

