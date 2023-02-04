Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Central Wisconsin Girls Basketball Standings, Feb.6
Central Wisconsin – East – 2022-23 Regular Season.
onfocus.news
South Central Boys Basketball Conference Standings, Feb. 6

onfocus.news
Kacey Eggebrecht and Mataya Eckert Combine for 53, Phillips Defeats Athens
Phillips defeated Athens in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball,86-70. Phillips scoring: Eggebrecht 25, M. Eckert 28, Timmers 1, Schluter 14, Kaster 7, B. Eckert 11. Athens scoring: Lavicka 18, Zettler 2, Hanke 2,Hartwig 9, So. Coker 11, Ellenbecker 20, Sy. Coker 2, Diethelm 6.
onfocus.news
Newman Catholic and Marathon Tied for the Lead: Marawood Conference Boys Basketball Standings, Feb. 6
Edgar 5 8 W1 7-11-0
onfocus.news
Marawood Conference North Boys Basketball Standings: Athens Clinches Title

onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Girls Outscore Wausau East
Wisconsin Rapids defeated Wausau East in WVC Girls Basketball, 66-59. Rapids scoring: Radtke17, Neilitz 14, Ross 11, Holberg 8, Jennings 7, Schillinger 5, Redcloud 2, Schaeffer 2. Wausau East stats have been requested, not provided this season.
onfocus.news
Abbotsford races past Rib Lake
Abbotsford raced past Rib Lake in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 57-32. Sydney Falteisek led three Falcons in double figures with 18 points. Calley Ruesch scored 13 points and Briseida Escalera added 10 points. Falteisek led Abbotsford with 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Escalera had 5 assists and 2 blocks for...
onfocus.news
OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4
Check out the nominees for this week’s top performer: OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4!. OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4. Cadott Boys Wrestling – The Hornets took the Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Meet, picking up 236 points. Taking conference titles were Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Lodahl, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Levi Lindsay, Dawson Webster and Alex Tegels.
onfocus.news
OnFocus Boys Basketball Computer Rankings, Feb 6: Newman, Marathon, Auburndale, Pacelli and Medford #1-5
8 Colby 13-3 9 Northland Pines 15-4
onfocus.news
Mosinee’s Caden Schmirler Voted OnFocus Athlete of the Week, January 22 to January 28
Voting for the top performer saw three area athletes top 175 votes. Picking up the title as OnFocus Athlete of the Week, January 22 to January 28 was Caden Schmirler of Mosinee Boys Hockey, collecting 254 votes. Owen-Withee Boys Basketball’s Logan Amacher finished in second, with 180 votes. Taking...
onfocus.news
Stanley-Boyd Wrestling Results, Cloverbelt Conference Meet
Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Stanley-Boyd. Justin McManus (21-17) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Justin McManus (Stanley-Boyd) 21-17 received a bye () (Bye) Semifinal – Justin McManus (Stanley-Boyd) 21-17 won by fall over Brayden Kunze (Regis/Altoona) 22-21 (Fall 0:29) 1st Place Match – Theo...
onfocus.news
Pacelli Wrestling Results, CWC Conference Wrestling Tournament; Dylan Suchocki Leads with Title at 112
Central Wisconsin Conference Tournament Results for Stevens Point Pacelli. John Koehl (22-11) placed 4th and scored 13.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – John Koehl (Stevens Point Pacelli) 22-11 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – John Koehl (Stevens Point Pacelli) 22-11 won by tech fall over Kevin Rieck...
onfocus.news
Mosinee Wrestling Results, GNC Meet: Jackson Nechute(113) Leads the way with Title
Mosinee Wrestling Results: Great Northern Conference Meet. Jackson Nechuta (8-1) placed 1st and scored 43.0 team points. Round 1 – Jackson Nechuta (Mosinee) 8-1 won by fall over Nick Malchow (Medford Area) 1-4 (Fall 1:47) Round 2 – Jackson Nechuta (Mosinee) 8-1 won by fall over Anthony Boldt (Rhinelander)...
onfocus.news
Wausau East Wrestling Results, Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet; Maddox Rye Takes Title
Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Wausau East. Ben Lo (1-8) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points. Round 1 – Dustin Schmirler (Merrill) 6-4 won by fall over Ben Lo (Wausau East) 1-8 (Fall 5:12) Round 2 – Thai Yang (Wausau West) 7-2 won by fall over Ben Lo...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Wrestlers Take Title at WVC Meet; Willuweit, Dennee, Blaskowski, Franklin, Ledden, Sternweis Earn Titles
Marshfield Wrestling Results: Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet. Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Marshfield. Jon Sternweis (10-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points. Round 1 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 received a bye () (Bye) Round 2 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 won by decision over Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin...
onfocus.news
Stevens Point Wrestling Results, Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet; Kale Roth Earns Title
Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Stevens Point. Jake Roberts (6-4) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points. Round 1 – Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 7-3 won by decision over Jake Roberts (Stevens Point) 6-4 (Dec 4-2) Round 2 – Jake Roberts (Stevens Point) 6-4 received a bye ()...
onfocus.news
Amherst Wrestling Results, CWC Conference Meet; Tyler Dahms Leads with Title at 171
Cons. Semi – Jason Ligman (Amherst) 13-16 won by fall over Jacob Moesch (Bonduel) 6-8 (Fall 0:26) 5th Place Match – Kevin Rieck (Wittenberg-Birnamwood) 23-15 won by decision over Jason Ligman (Amherst) 13-16 (Dec 12-5) 112. Brad Cieslewicz (10-10) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round...
onfocus.news
Melvin “Butch” A. Schiller
Melvin “Butch” A. Schiller, 79, of Pittsville, passed away on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 11 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pittsville, WI with Pastor Gary Markworth officiating. Military rite will be conducted by American Legion Post 153 – Pittsville at the church following the service. Visitation will be held from 9 A.M. until time of service. He will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery at a later date.
Comments / 0