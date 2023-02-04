HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody Monday after being accused of stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase through the Houston area. Houston police said the man, who appeared to be in the middle of a medical crisis, first stole a vehicle from a woman in the Kroger's gas station on West 11th Street and North Shepherd Drive. Police said the man pretended he was helping the woman before stealing her car.

