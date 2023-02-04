Read full article on original website
HPD: One person in custody after chase ends in the Sharpstown area
HOUSTON — A police chase came to an end in the Sharpstown area Monday afternoon with one person in custody. It was a chase that began in west Houston, police say. According to DPS troopers, they were helping Houston police serve a federal warrant when the driver took off. Investigators say there were two people -- a man and a woman -- inside the pickup they were chasing.
Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say
Deputies say a street race turned deadly when several sports cars were driving on I-10, and one of those drivers crashed to his death into a ditch in Chambers County.
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable shoots at carjacking suspect at end of chase, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy constable shot at a carjacking suspect Monday at the end of a chase in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office. According to authorities, a deputy constable was following a vehicle that had been stolen in a carjacking. Three...
Driver in custody after leading police on chase in HFD ambulance that was reported stolen
HOUSTON — A chase involving a reported stolen ambulance came to an end Monday in the Rice Village area. The Houston Fire Department said the ambulance was taken from Fire Station #17, which is just east of downtown along Navigation Boulevard. It's not known what time the ambulance was taken but the department tweeted about it at 1:36 p.m.
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
3 men found safe after ATV runs out of fuel near Crosby, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three men who went missing after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel have been found safe, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The trio was reported missing sometime Saturday night near Gulf Pump Rd. which is next to Beaumont Highway. Gonzalez tweeted they were located Sunday morning.
HPD: Man takes woman's car before stealing HFD ambulance and leading police on chase
HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody Monday after being accused of stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase through the Houston area. Houston police said the man, who appeared to be in the middle of a medical crisis, first stole a vehicle from a woman in the Kroger's gas station on West 11th Street and North Shepherd Drive. Police said the man pretended he was helping the woman before stealing her car.
Surveillance video shows chaos following shooting outside Houston event center
HOUSTON — Surveillance video showed the chaos that erupted following a shooting outside of an event hall in southwest Houston Saturday night. Houston police are still looking for whoever is responsible. New surveillance video from another business across the street captured the chaos as hundreds of teens went running...
3 suspects wanted in connection to man shot after leaving concert in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying several suspects after a man was shot and robbed leaving a concert in downtown Houston earlier this year. It happened on Jan. 8 near a parking garage on St. Joseph's Parkway outside of The Hamilton Apartments. Video shows a white car sitting at...
HPD: Body found in north Houston with gunshot wounds
HOUSTON — Police are investigating the discovery of a body found shot to death in north Houston. The body was found Saturday just before 12 p.m. on Firnat St., which is near Tidwell Rd. and the Hardy Toll road. Police told KHOU 11 that the body was found with...
Houston teen found shot to death identified as missing 14-year-old
HOUSTON — A teen who was reported missing after he was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road was found dead. Houston police confirmed Monday that the body of Carlos Lugo, 14, was found at 2000 Firnat Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found his body in a state of decomposition. An autopsy revealed that he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Missing teen with autism last seen in Rosenberg neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police say
ROSENBERG, Texas — Rosenberg police were searching for a missing teen on Monday night. They posted a message to their Facebook page just after 9 p.m. They said they were searching for Jacob Zarr, 15, who was last seen on Stevens Court in the Villages of Town Center neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentified
On July 8, 1957, an unidentified deceased man was found floating face down in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, Texas. The nearest address to his location was the 1200 block of Commerce Street. The medical examiner estimated that Buffalo Bayou Doe died three days prior to being pulled out of the waterway, but the body was too decomposed for an autopsy. Cause of death is unknown.
3 hurt in shooting at southwest Houston event hall, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police said three people are expected to be OK after a shooting at an event hall late Saturday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at Taylor's of Houston on S. Post Oak Rd. near W. Orem Dr. in southwest Houston. Police said they received a...
Dad accidentally drowned in Brays Bayou while in town for baby's transplant, medical examiner says
After an intensive search for 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who disappeared while jogging through MacGregor Park, the medical examiner confirmed he accidentally drowned.
Texas man with over 100 warrants arrested for walking on road, impeding traffic
HARRIS COUNTY – A Texas man was found with over 100 warrants after he was arrested for walking on the roadway and impeding traffic, according to authorities. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of the man in the 500 block of FM 1960 in Houston, according to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.
Looking for the Next of Kin
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
Robber hits ATM technician in face during incident caught in dash cam, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston Police’s Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in a robbery of an ATM technician caught on dashcam in January. This happened on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. in a parking lot on Fountain View near Fairdale Lane just south of Westheimer Road.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
