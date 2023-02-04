ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

KHOU

HPD: One person in custody after chase ends in the Sharpstown area

HOUSTON — A police chase came to an end in the Sharpstown area Monday afternoon with one person in custody. It was a chase that began in west Houston, police say. According to DPS troopers, they were helping Houston police serve a federal warrant when the driver took off. Investigators say there were two people -- a man and a woman -- inside the pickup they were chasing.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

3 men found safe after ATV runs out of fuel near Crosby, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three men who went missing after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel have been found safe, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The trio was reported missing sometime Saturday night near Gulf Pump Rd. which is next to Beaumont Highway. Gonzalez tweeted they were located Sunday morning.
CROSBY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man takes woman's car before stealing HFD ambulance and leading police on chase

HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody Monday after being accused of stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase through the Houston area. Houston police said the man, who appeared to be in the middle of a medical crisis, first stole a vehicle from a woman in the Kroger's gas station on West 11th Street and North Shepherd Drive. Police said the man pretended he was helping the woman before stealing her car.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Body found in north Houston with gunshot wounds

HOUSTON — Police are investigating the discovery of a body found shot to death in north Houston. The body was found Saturday just before 12 p.m. on Firnat St., which is near Tidwell Rd. and the Hardy Toll road. Police told KHOU 11 that the body was found with...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston teen found shot to death identified as missing 14-year-old

HOUSTON — A teen who was reported missing after he was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road was found dead. Houston police confirmed Monday that the body of Carlos Lugo, 14, was found at 2000 Firnat Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found his body in a state of decomposition. An autopsy revealed that he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
Michele Freeman

Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentified

On July 8, 1957, an unidentified deceased man was found floating face down in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, Texas. The nearest address to his location was the 1200 block of Commerce Street. The medical examiner estimated that Buffalo Bayou Doe died three days prior to being pulled out of the waterway, but the body was too decomposed for an autopsy. Cause of death is unknown.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Looking for the Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
HOUSTON, TX
