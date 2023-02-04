Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria. NURDAGI, Turkey (AP) — Search teams and emergency aid from around the world are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The death toll soared above 5,000 and was still expected to rise. But with the damage spread over a wide area, the massive relief operation often struggled to reach devastated towns, and voices that had been crying out from the rubble fell silent. Monday’s quake cut a swath of destruction that stretched hundreds of kilometers across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. It toppled thousands of buildings and heaping more misery on a region shaped by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

