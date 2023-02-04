Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 10:06 a.m. EST
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria. NURDAGI, Turkey (AP) — Search teams and emergency aid from around the world are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The death toll soared above 5,000 and was still expected to rise. But with the damage spread over a wide area, the massive relief operation often struggled to reach devastated towns, and voices that had been crying out from the rubble fell silent. Monday’s quake cut a swath of destruction that stretched hundreds of kilometers across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. It toppled thousands of buildings and heaping more misery on a region shaped by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Bono, a shooting hero, Nichols’ family members to join Biden
Rock star Bono, the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. The guests were invited “because they personify...
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Private jet-setters are the reason every Super Bowl comes with super-size air traffic. Officials expect more than 1,000 additional planes to descend on metropolitan Phoenix’s eight airports and beyond this week for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the Phoenix Open. Many of them will be carrying entertainers, sports figures and corporate VIPs who don’t have to deal with long security lines or cramped coach seats. Instead they’ll be sitting back eating filet mignon and imbibing. Even with the expected long line of airplane departures after the game and high airport fees, some say nothing beats the convenience.
U.S. States With the Worst Roads
Roadways are a vital component of infrastructure in the United States. The vast majority of goods are transported by truck, highlighting the economy’s need for reliable roadways to connect supply chains and move goods and services efficiently across borders. Most commuters use roads daily to get to work, and individuals also rely on roadways for crucial access to resources including employment, social, health, and education services.
