theriver953.com
News Maker Cindy Avvenire on a zoom on foster parenting
Foster parents are needed in the Clarke and Frederick Counties and City of Winchester. We spoke to the Program Manager of Clarke, Fredrick, Winchester (CFW) Foster Families Cindy Avvenir in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. She also tells us how...
drugstorenews.com
Food Lion set to open latest West Virginia store
A fixture in the community for more than 30 years, Food Lion is now expanding its reach in Inwood, W.V. The grocer will open a new store in the area on Feb. 8, located at 130 Duella Drive. Food Lion currently operates a location in Inwood at 4803 Gerrardstown Road.
theburn.com
Loudoun County’s newest Five Guys opens for business
Loudoun County’s latest Five Guys restaurant has officially opened its doors. The new store off Loudoun County Parkway near One Loudoun began welcoming customers for lunch today. The restaurant brand — famous for its burgers, fries and milkshakes — has opened in the Flagship Commons retail center. That’s right...
Inside Nova
Firefighters rescue resident, pets in early-morning Sterling house fire
A Sterling resident is in critical condition after being rescued from their burning home early Tuesday. Just before 4 a.m., Loudoun County fire and rescue units from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, and Fairfax County responded to a reported house fire on Thrush Road in Sterling. A passerby saw smoke and called 911 to report the fire.
NBC 29 News
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “I’m what they call legally blind,” Roberta Carrier said. “Histoplasmosis is a fungus,” Doctor Amy Mathers said. A fungus that changed Carrier’s life: “It can cause fungus growing in your lungs, and in your eyes. It can can cause scars on the back of the retina,” she said.
Harpers Ferry now a snow tubing destination
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Snow tubing is now a destination in Harpers Ferry. West Virginia’s eastern panhandle now has a new winter outdoor recreation venue expected to draw snow enthusiasts from across the region. “It’s a blast. It’s a lot of fun. Just sit on your tube. It’s pretty relaxing, honestly. We […]
Inside Nova
Prince William County school librarian competes tonight on 'Jeopardy!'
Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!" Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School. The show airs...
wvpublic.org
Jefferson County Citizens Discuss Water Utility Buyout, Solar Farm At Public Hearings
Jefferson County citizens voiced their opinions at a Public Service Commission hearing Monday on a potential buyout that would see West Virginia American Water purchase four local water and sewer utilities. These include Jefferson Utilities, Inc., Valley Water and Sewer Services, East Jefferson Sewer Services and Shenandoah Junction Public Sewer,...
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
Person in critical condition following house fire in Loudoun Co.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A person is in critical condition following a house fire in Loudoun County, Virginia early Tuesday morning. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke just before 4 a.m. at a home on Thrush Road in Sterling.
Leesburg's Most Expensive Listing Is Sprawling Mansion Going For $5.995M
The most expensive residential listing in Leesburg is going for $5.995 million — and that's after a May 2022 price drop, according to a Zillow listing.The more than 15,700-square-foot home was built in 2014, and is located in the enclave of Grenada, minutes from downtown Leesburg and a short d…
wfmd.com
BREAKING NEWS-Shooting At Heritage Shooting Center In Frederick County Injuries 2
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick leaves two people injured. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the business on Metropolitan Court for reports of a shooting at 1 PM Sunday February 5, 2023. The scene was quickly secured,...
OnlyInYourState
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
theriver953.com
Sheriff’s Offices across the region on Safe Internet Day 2/7
If you are unaware of or unsure of or exactly what sextortion is. Warren and Shenandoah County sheriff’s Offices are offering informative videos and information on the subject. In fact a webinar on the subject is being offered Feb. 7 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with sign-up available here.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Teen left home alone escapes house fire in Prince William County
MANASSAS, Va. — A 14-year-old who was left home alone escaped without injuries Friday when a house caught fire in Manassas, Virginia. Crews with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Gray Fox Trail, in the Lake Jackson Area of Manassas, just after 5 p.m.
Crash between truck, train leaves 1 dead in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after the car he was riding in was hit by a passing cargo train in Haymarket Monday night, according to police. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash happened in the area of James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
wvpublic.org
Berkeley County Schools Close Following Network Outage, Safety Concerns
Students in Berkeley County stayed home from school Monday following a “security incident” Friday involving a network outage that limited IT operations. The county school district is currently trying to restore access to the network, working with both cybersecurity professionals and local law enforcement to find the cause of the incident. The county is also investigating if any personal data from students was compromised.
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
