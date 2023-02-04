ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens City, VA

theriver953.com

News Maker Cindy Avvenire on a zoom on foster parenting

Foster parents are needed in the Clarke and Frederick Counties and City of Winchester. We spoke to the Program Manager of Clarke, Fredrick, Winchester (CFW) Foster Families Cindy Avvenir in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. She also tells us how...
WINCHESTER, VA
drugstorenews.com

Food Lion set to open latest West Virginia store

A fixture in the community for more than 30 years, Food Lion is now expanding its reach in Inwood, W.V. The grocer will open a new store in the area on Feb. 8, located at 130 Duella Drive. Food Lion currently operates a location in Inwood at 4803 Gerrardstown Road.
INWOOD, WV
theburn.com

Loudoun County’s newest Five Guys opens for business

Loudoun County’s latest Five Guys restaurant has officially opened its doors. The new store off Loudoun County Parkway near One Loudoun began welcoming customers for lunch today. The restaurant brand — famous for its burgers, fries and milkshakes — has opened in the Flagship Commons retail center. That’s right...
Inside Nova

Firefighters rescue resident, pets in early-morning Sterling house fire

A Sterling resident is in critical condition after being rescued from their burning home early Tuesday. Just before 4 a.m., Loudoun County fire and rescue units from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, and Fairfax County responded to a reported house fire on Thrush Road in Sterling. A passerby saw smoke and called 911 to report the fire.
STERLING, VA
DC News Now

Harpers Ferry now a snow tubing destination

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Snow tubing is now a destination in Harpers Ferry. West Virginia’s eastern panhandle now has a new winter outdoor recreation venue expected to draw snow enthusiasts from across the region. “It’s a blast. It’s a lot of fun. Just sit on your tube. It’s pretty relaxing, honestly. We […]
HARPERS FERRY, WV
Inside Nova

Prince William County school librarian competes tonight on 'Jeopardy!'

Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!" Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School. The show airs...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
OnlyInYourState

The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop

There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Sheriff’s Offices across the region on Safe Internet Day 2/7

If you are unaware of or unsure of or exactly what sextortion is. Warren and Shenandoah County sheriff’s Offices are offering informative videos and information on the subject. In fact a webinar on the subject is being offered Feb. 7 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with sign-up available here.
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wvpublic.org

Berkeley County Schools Close Following Network Outage, Safety Concerns

Students in Berkeley County stayed home from school Monday following a “security incident” Friday involving a network outage that limited IT operations. The county school district is currently trying to restore access to the network, working with both cybersecurity professionals and local law enforcement to find the cause of the incident. The county is also investigating if any personal data from students was compromised.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

