Read full article on original website
Related
Israeli Commander Reveals How the Next War Will Be Fought Inside Gaza
"We're going to surprise Hamas," IDF Colonel Beni Aharon told Newsweek as the Palestinian group vowed "day and night to develop its combat capabilities."
Israeli, Palestinian forces trade airstrikes, rocket fire, putting West Bank on edge
Jerusalem and the West Bank remain on edge even as tensions eased after a night of rocket fire and strikes were exchanged in Gaza Friday.
Israel seals home of Palestinian synagogue shooter as Netanyahu vows crackdown
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Israeli police sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman on Sunday, two days after he killed seven people outside a synagogue, as fears grew of escalation in the deadliest unrest for years in Jerusalem and the West Bank.
Jerusalem shooting: Alleged 13-year-old Palestinian gunman apprehended by armed Israeli citizen
Israeli Police responded within minutes and were able to apprehend the shooter before he could drive away, giving him treatment in a police ambulance after his arrest.
Russian Propagandist Shot in the Head Could Be 'Warning' to Wagner Leader
The man who claimed he was the creator of the "Z" sign that indicates support for Russia's war in Ukraine was shot over the weekend.
‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv
The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Jewish Press
Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Fajr-1 Rocket Fired at Israel from Gaza
Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists fired a single rocket Wednesday afternoon at Jewish communities along the Gaza border. The Iron Dome aerial defense intercepted the rocket, described by Israeli media as an Iranian-made 107mm Fajr-1 missile. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday, giving residents...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Lynched Near Ramallah, Loses Gun to Arab Mob, But He’s Alive
An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon. According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.
"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.
Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
msn.com
Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.
North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
What a Nuclear Strike Would Do to Russia’s Large Cities
As western allies of Ukraine send more and more weapons to aid the European nation in its fight against Russia, many analysts believe the world is moving closer and closer to World War III. In January, the United States and Germany announced they would send highly advanced tanks to the Ukrainian front, a move that […]
The stealth F-22, the top US air superiority fighter, just got its first known air-to-air kill taking out a Chinese balloon.
F-15 Eagles "supported the F-22, as did tankers from multiple states," the Defense Department said in a press release detailing the mission.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
Can we deploy hypersonic weapons before China and Russia outgun us? It’s up to Congress
Russia allegedly deployed hypersonic weapons for the first time at tactical scale earlier this month.
Defense One
We Don't Have the Missiles to Stop China. Time For Drone Swarms
The war in Ukraine made plain several well-known challenges with precision weapons: they are expensive, rely on complicated supply chains, and take time to build. With Russia’s invasion stretching into its second year and military leaders warning of a looming war with China, analysts, Congress, and defense officials are all arguing for dramatically increased spending on the sophisticated long-range missiles needed for war in the Indo-Pacific.
Pentagon says China balloon has ability to maneuver and ‘changed course’ as it moves east over US
A Chinese surveillance balloon has “changed course” and will remain over United States airspace for the next few days, the Pentagon said on Friday.The aircraft, which was spotted at high-altitude over the western US near sensitive military sites on Wednesday and has been tracked by the US military since then, has the ability to maneuver and is currently heading east, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing.“While we won’t get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over...
Could the Chinese Spy Balloon Be the Test Run for an EMP Attack on the US that Starts World War 3?
Now that the Chinese Spy Balloon has been shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, officials must try to determine what it's intended purpose was. There certainly has been significant speculation over the past few days since it first came onto the public radar.
China Speaks Out After Another Spy Balloon Discovered
The Colombian air force identified the balloon in its airspace on February 3.
Turkey’s two-faced ‘sultan’ is no friend of the west. It’s time to play hardball
President Erdoğan’s increasingly hostile stance towards Nato and democratic principles can no longer go unpunished
France 24
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts
The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
Comments / 0