Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
morethanthecurve.com
Takeout Game Day Menu available from Southern Cross Kitchen
Southern Cross Kitchen has a catering menu available for the Big Game on Sunday, February 12th. For inquiries and orders call (484) 344-5668 or email kevin@conshygirls.com.
Bucks County Hotel, in Operation for Over 300 Years, Hits the Market
One of Bucks County’s most well-known hotels has hit the market, and sellers are asking a hefty price for the old estate. JD Mullane wrote about the estate for Yahoo! Sports.
Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture
Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the The Daily Local News.
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
Chadds Ford Entrepreneur Spotlighted in Vogue for Main Line Boutique
Chadds Ford resident Beth Buccini is filling a gap that department and mono-designer stores can’t, writes Christina Binkley for Vogue. “I open where I feel there’s a void,” she said about her small independent chain Kirna Zabête. The multi-brand boutique has a location in Bryn Mawr.
morethanthecurve.com
Video on the history of the Matsonford Bridge
The Conshohocken Historical Society has published on its YouTube.com channel a video about the history of Matsonford Bridge that was made in 1986/87 when the latest edition of the bridge opened. One thing included is footage of the demolition of the bridge that had connected Conshohocken and West Conshohocken since 1921. The video was produced by Kaufman Construction Company, which constructed the new bridge.
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo. What’s surprising about the list is there is one — and...
Beloved Berks Eatery To Rebrand, Relocate
Penn Steak and Fries was one of several longtime tenants at the Coventry Mall food court to announce their departure late last year. But the business is soon to reunite with Berks County diners under a new name an in new digs, the owners say on Facebook. Redvo Restaurant will...
aroundambler.com
Penna’s Italian Market recognized as one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” by Philadelphia Magazine. Plus, deadlines and how to order hoagies and more for the big game
Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) was named one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” in the Philadelphia region in the February 2023 issue of Philadelphia Magazine. It was the only hoagie shop in Montgomery County to make the list. The article is behind...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bagels in Philadelphia
There are tons of places to find delicious Bagels In Philadelphia. If you're visiting the city, check out our staff picks below to find out where Philly's best bagel spots are. If you're visiting on a budget, don't worry about finding a good bagel spot - plenty of them. Listed below are some of the best places to buy bagels in Philadelphia.
This Historic Inn, Located in the Center of New Hope, is an Incredible Spot to Stay for Valentine’s Day
One of Bucks County’s most popular places to stay is offering a great deal for couple looking for a great Valentine’s Day. The Carriage House of New Hope, a charming B&B and home rental hybrid, offers couples the ultimate romantic Hallmark movie treatment. With only three suites total on property, and located adjacent to Aquetong Falls and the Delaware River, Carriage House is truly a private oasis in the heart of New Hope.
phillygrub.blog
Where to Eat in Northeast Philly for Valentine’s Day
This guest article was submitted by William, Shawn, and Mandy at TheNortheastLife. With Valentine’s Day a little more than a week away, you may find yourself searching for the perfect date night location. Although both Center City and Fishtown may seem like obvious places to look, don’t forget about the Northeast as it too has many great options. Below are three restaurants, one chosen by each contributor to TheNortheastLife.
Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food
We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
archpaper.com
Longwood Gardens adds a du Pont estate in Delaware to its collection
Philadelphia botanic garden Longwood Gardens has just acquired Granogue, a massive historic estate in Delaware. The 505-acre estate in New Castle County, Delaware was once the home of Irénée du Pont, Jr., a descendent of DuPont chemical company founder Éleuthère Irénée du Pont. In the early 20th century, the elder Irénée du Pont hired Alfred Spahr to build a Colonial Revival house that was used by the family for generations. Today, the farmland, forest, pasture, and meadows of Granogue comprise one of the last parcels of unprotected open space in the Brandywine River Corridor.
Here's where you can buy soft pretzels shaped as Eagles logo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What's a Philadelphia Super Bowl party without Philly-favorite snacks? It's the perfect opportunity for small businesses to mix a little creativity into the food they sell. The soft pretzel is a Philadelphia staple and one Philadelphia Pretzel Factory in Langhorne is taking its Super Bowl pretzels to the next level. "Super Bowl for the Pretzel Factory is always the biggest day of the year for every franchise that we have here and we just like to separate ourselves a little bit different, and we do custom shapes so this is kind of our unique way of standing out instead...
Founding Fathers Bensalem celebrates grand opening
A Philadelphia favorite has officially opened its doors in Bucks County, just in time for the Super Bowl. Last week, community members and elected officials gathered at 2900 Street Road for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Founding Fathers Bensalem to town. With Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill flourishing at 1612 South St. in the city for the past several years, it made perfect sense to expand operations.
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen in Stockton, NJ is Moving to Newtown, PA
A popular New Jersey delicatessen is on the move, according to The Patch. The Borscht Belt, well known as an authentic New York style Jewish deli, will be moving from Stockton, NJ to Newtown, PA soon. The move to was supposed to happen last summer, but the owners, Mike Dalewitz...
Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day? PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days. While there’s no been no word from Apple Studios about what its crews will be working on, Apple has worked in the Philadelphia region recently. A television show that airs on Apple TV, “Servant,” was produced by M. Night Shamalan and shot...
Local Hot Sauce Brand First Caught Fire with Fort Washington Fans
The fast-growing hot sauce brand Faiya got its start at Johnson & Johnson’s Fort Washington campus, wrote Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The brand’s founder, Radhi Fernandez, was working for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant for a decade when he took up gardening on one of its onsite plots — an employee perk — in the summer of 2019.
Atlas Obscura
The Sweet and Sour Origins of Amish Soul Food
In Gastro Obscura’s Q & A Series A Seat at the Table, we speak with people of color who are reclaiming their culinary heritage and shaping today’s food culture. The delicious meals that chef Chris Scott cooks up in his Harlem kitchen may seem like new-fangled American fusion: Pennsylvania Dutch-style chicken and corn soup alongside shrimp grits; lemonade fried chicken with bread-and-butter pickles. But these are actually examples of a cuisine that has been stewing along quietly for generations: Amish soul food.
Comments / 0