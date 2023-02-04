The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild. It was the first truly open-world game in the Legend of Zelda series and it was met with enough accolades to satisfy most developers for a lifetime. Instead, they are continuing the series and following up on what many already felt was an epic adventure. That being said, the price may have been leaked and people are starting to talk. Here is the potential The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Cost.

1 HOUR AGO