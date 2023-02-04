Read full article on original website
Pokemon Unite Lapras Release Date
Pokemon Unite continues to bring out new Pokemon to join in the battles on Aeos Island. There has been a noticeable lack of defenders after there were a few in a row. Because of this many fans have been hoping a new one would be coming soon. Luckily for them, Lapras was just leaked along with its moveset. Here is a look at the Pokemon Unite Lapras Release Date.
Hogwarts Legacy Wand Customization: Is it Available?
The Harry Potter-inspired game, Hogwarts Legacy is coming out soon. with that, more and more of the game is getting leaked. This is thanks to people getting the game early either through the correct means but then breaking the rules or through the wrong ways and also still, breaking the rules. With that, players now have an answer to whether or not Hogwarts Legacy has Wand Customization in it.
How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Imperio Spell
Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and many players are jumping in and looking to see what all they will be able to do. In a magical world, abilities are arguably as important as anything else. For anything surrounding the Harry Potter Universe, this could not be more true. Spells are a major part of the game not just in combat but out of it and to solve puzzles as well. Here is the answer to How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Imperio Spell.
Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man Collab Coming in Season 3
As Season 2 of Overwatch 2 comes to a close, it’s time to look forward onto its exciting new future. Overwatch 2 announced its plans for the next season of its free-to-play model. Season 3 of Overwatch is looking to be one of the most exciting seasons yet, thanks to a brand new collaboration with a popular franchise. Overwatch 2 revealed on Monday February 6 that it will be offering a new Doomfist skin in collaboration with the popular show One-Punch Man. Doomfist will don the yellow jumpsuit and white cape to celebrate the occasion,.
Hogwarts Legacy Early Access on Steam is Not Working?
A lot of people are already getting their letters to Hogwarts. This is due to Hogwarts Legacy Early Access being three days before the main game comes out. Specifically, the early access is for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 instead of Friday, February 10, 2023. The problem is that it is not working as smoothly as many people were hoping it would. Here is what is going on and being said about Hogwarts Legacy Early Access on Steam Not Working.
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Cost
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild. It was the first truly open-world game in the Legend of Zelda series and it was met with enough accolades to satisfy most developers for a lifetime. Instead, they are continuing the series and following up on what many already felt was an epic adventure. That being said, the price may have been leaked and people are starting to talk. Here is the potential The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Cost.
VALORANT VCT LOCK//IN Capsule Revealed
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins and knife skins. This time it was leaked a bit earlier than it has been in the past. Normally something comes out at least a few hours before the reveal and this time the leaks were about a day early. Are the leakers starting to get ahead again? Either way, here is the new VALORANT VCT LOCK//IN Capsule.
Pokemon Unite Umbreon Leaked?
Pokemon Unite continues to bring out new Pokemon to join in the battles on Aeos Island. There has been a noticeable lack of defenders after there were a few in a row. Because of this many fans have been hoping a new one would be coming soon. Luckily for them, Lapras was just leaked along with its moveset. Yet, there is another Pokemon that fans have been clamoring for. Here is the latest on if Pokemon Unite Umbreon was just leaked.
Hogwarts Legacy All Plants
In the world of Hogwarts Legacy, players can take the opportunity to flex their green thumbs. Plants can be grown and purchased to make all kinds of potions and even have special uses. Here are all of the Hogwarts Legacy plants gamers can grow and experiment with. Gonna Need A...
Could Nerfs be Headed Towards Zabu and Silver Surfer?
Since the official start of Marvel Snap, two cards have taken a complete stranglehold of the competitive scene. The first on the scene was Silver Surfer when they hopped into the ranked ladder at the start of the Power Cosmic season. After a season filled with buffed-up three drops, the Savage Land season kicked off and unleashed a brand new menace. Zabu warped the meta-game on their release. Thanks to its ability to speed the game up by reducing the cost of four-energy cards, Zabu often locked out opponents thanks to a brutal Spider-Man and Absorbing Man combo.
How Much Does Hogwarts Legacy Cost?
Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and many players are jumping in and looking to see what all they will be able to do. Before then, many will have to consider the cost of the game and what they might be getting with it. Here is the answer to, How Much Does Hogwarts Legacy Cost? Also here will be the different editions of the game.
What is the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Start Date?
Season 3 of Overwatch 2 is coming very soon. As was announced things will be switching between a new map and a new hero with each season. This is the first time players will have just a map coming out. This new one looks to be a place players have been before but in a different mode. Here is the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Start Date.
LEC Winter 2023 Playoffs Group Draw
The LEC Winter 2023 Regular season is over. That is right. It was a quick three weeks but the top eight teams are now going to prepare for group play and a lot more games. From here it is best of threes and double elimination. With that, the eight teams were split into two groups. Here are the results of the LEC Winter 2023 Playoffs Group Draw.
All New Apex Legends Classes
It looks like Season 16 for Apex Legends may be a major one. There will be a new gun for the first time in quite a while, team deathmatch is finally getting added and there will be no new legend. But the reason for that is the dev team is balancing out a lot of legends and adding something brand new. Here is what is known so far about the New Apex Legends Classes coming to the battle royale.
Aurelion Sol Rework Skins
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Skins.
Skin.Club presents: Karrigan Reviews
Skin.Club, one of the biggest CS:GO case opening sites in the world, announces a partnership with the newly awarded “best IGL of the Year”, Finn “Karrigan” Andersen. Karrigan is one the most decorated, experienced and well-renowned captains in the game. Having started his career in 2006, he’s won pretty much every significant trophy in CS:GO, including the Major, IEM and EPL. He’s great at taking calculated risks and making his opponents second-guess themselves. Finn’s energy on the server is matched by his real life personality, giving him an admirable presence both in- and outside of the game.
Call of Duty League: Boston Major II
The Call of Duty League is live and upon us again this weekend as Boston Major II takes place. The Boston Breach organization is hosting the second LAN tournament of the Modern Warfare II season so far. The online stage II qualifier matches finished last weekend. Across the 30 Stage...
VALORANT 6.02 Patch Notes: Buffing the Stinger
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 6.02 Patch Notes.
