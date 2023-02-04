ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism

By Jon Levine
New York Post
 4 days ago

A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people.

“It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.”

McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe.

The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from a 2017 campaign fund to settle a personal debt. He was charged in December 2021 with grand larceny, which could have landed him in prison for seven years. McLaughlin maintained the payments were perfectly legal and a jury agreed —  acquitting McLaughlin after less than an hour of deliberation on Jan. 25.

Letitia James is accused of anti-white racism.
“It was really a shameful chapter in Tish James’ history,” McLaughlin said, adding he is considering taking legal action against the Attorney General for violating “my civil rights.”

McLaughlin, a former state assemblyman who was elected county executive in 2017, said he was targeted by James for his long and confrontational history with top Democrats in the state. Over the years, he famously sparred with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who McLaughlin once compared to Hitler and Mussolini .

The Rensselaer boss noted with pride his decision to defy Cuomo’s infamous order forcing nursing homes to accept covid-positive patients.

Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin says he was targeted by James’ office because of his white skin
“It was so obviously evil what was happening there,” McLaughlin said. “I have been proven right over and over. You have at least 10,000 dead seniors because of his actions.”

Comments / 227

Reddoe
4d ago

So 10,000 people died because Coumo and Hochul put sick people in the nursing homes. The AG won't put seek justice for our elderly parents. She'd rather beat a dead horse and go after Trump still. After 7 yrs and still found nothing to charge him with that sticks...

Reply(22)
119
pam
4d ago

George Soro gives a lot of money to these lefties to do his bidding. No bail law and all the other nonsense. You the voters have the power to stop this. Do not vote for democrats they are more interested in getting money for their self. Now in New York they want to ban gas stoves , furnace, anything gas. Yet how many people died in our last blizzard due to electric outages.

Reply(10)
65
patriot
3d ago

She spoke at a victims rights rally, used crime victims as a photo op. She is incompetent, racist and responsible for the NYC crime wave. Joke of a DA.

Reply(1)
65
