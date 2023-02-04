Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Non-profit "Just" invests in ambitious black and brown Texas female entrepreneurs
Calling all black and brown women who are entrepreneurs or anyone who plans on becoming one soon, did you know there is a non-profit with tools to help you achieve your dreams of ownership? Shandricka Davis and Rashidah Alshams join us to share more about the non-profit, Just, and its mission to close the racial wealth gap.
CBS Austin
"Dream Out Loud" with Ujima Magazine's financial literacy event for young Austinites
While we recognize February as Black History Month, black history is not just about acknowledging the past, but also about looking to the future. Today we are highlighting an upcoming event from Ujima Magazine that is doing just that and Madelyn Patterson and Alkeisha Black are here to tell us more about it.
CBS Austin
Central Texas Food Bank to hold special food distributions Monday following ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas Food Bank will be holding a food distribution event in East Austin on Monday for Central Texans who find themselves in need as a result of power outages following the recent ice storm. "The Central Texas Food Bank is concerned about how the recent...
CBS Austin
The stars shine big and bright at the Texas Medal of Arts Awards
Honoring Texan leaders and luminaries in the arts and opening doors of artistic opportunity for young Texans, the Texas Medal of Arts Awards will soon roll out the red carpet. Heidi Marquez-Smith, CEO of Texas Cultural Trust, is here to tell us more about the star-studded event and how you can join them in celebrating the power of the arts.
CBS Austin
Celebrate Free Cheese Week and support local at Antonelli's Cheese Shop!
Prepare to try your favorite fromage, taste the best brie, and sample scrumptious Stilton! Whether it's in wheels or wedges, it's Free Cheese Week at Antonelli's Cheese Shop, and the queen of curds herself, Kendall Antonelli, is here to tell us how you can come in and make your cheesy dreams come true and support local businesses, who need you more than ever.
CBS Austin
Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!
Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
CBS Austin
Austin Council gets a progress report and an apology following icy week in the dark
AUSTIN, Texas — Today the Austin City Council got a progress report from the various city departments involved in the recovery efforts. They also heard from their city manager about shortcomings in the city's emergency response. City Manager Spencer Cronk opened the meeting with a statement. He said in...
CBS Austin
Austin rated best state capital for safety, according to WalletHub
WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More, and Austin came in at number one. WalletHub compared all 50 state capitals across four key dimensions: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 49 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to the share of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
CBS Austin
Despite efforts, thousands of Austinites still left in the dark
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people are still in the dark Sunday in Austin. The city and Austin Energy leaders gave an update on how many are still without power, following the recent ice storm last week and if and when they can expect a timeline when all restorations will be completed.
CBS Austin
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologizes for City's handling of ice storm response
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologized Tuesday morning to the City Council and the people of Austin over the City's response to last week's ice storm and power outages. The apology was made during a Travis County Commissioners Court meeting. "I offer my heartfelt apologies for...
CBS Austin
Cronk 'laser-focused' on storm recovery as city leaders to investigate his leadership
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk said he's preparing to meet with city leaders this week on the news that the city council would take up an emergency measure on Thursday to "evaluate" Cronk's employment with the city. Less than an hour after Mayor Kirk Watson made that announcement on social...
CBS Austin
Ice storm aftermath: City of Austin says progress is being made but more work lies ahead
AUSTIN, Texas — All hands are on deck working to help the City of Austin and Travis County bounce back from this year’s devastating winter storm. On Tuesday, multiple city departments held a press conference to update the public on where power restoration and cleanup efforts stand. All...
CBS Austin
Austin Monthly celebrates 13 of the city's eligible singles with a party for a cause!
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're unattached or just love a good party, Austin Monthly's latest event is here to celebrate some of the most eligible singles in the city, and it supports a great cause! Executive Editor of Austin Monthly, Madeline Hollern, and 2023 Austin Monthly Single, Kristy Owen, joined us to share more about this year's singles and the party to celebrate them all!
CBS Austin
One critically injured in flash fire in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a fire in northeast Austin Sunday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive. The fire was started outside when gasoline was poured on a burning...
CBS Austin
It might be another six days before power returns for some Austinites
The ice has melted but the lights remain off for thousands in Austin, like Matt Medina. Medina booked a hotel after losing power last week. Five days later, and he’s still without it. “I was watching the announcement that we wouldn’t get it back until potentially Sunday and my...
CBS Austin
Williamson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Georgetown woman
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman out of Georgetown. Aisha Ortiz was last seen in an unknown vehicle at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Scenic Drive. She was wearing a black vest, red hoodie, black pants and black/yellow rain boots. She is also using crutches.
CBS Austin
Leander family loses home, pets in fire during ice storm trying to stay warm
LEANDER, Texas — A Leander family is staying in a hotel after losing their home to a fire during last week's ice storm. The community is now rallying behind the family to raise enough money so they can find a new home. It didn’t take long for smoke from...
CBS Austin
One dead, one injured after hostage situation in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — One person died and another was left with life-threatening injuries after an overnight hostage situation in Pflugerville. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on Sweet Melissa Drive around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday. It started as a disturbance call and became a hostage situation, so the SWAT team arrived just after midnight.
CBS Austin
New revolutionary approach to treating a common medical condition for men
Valley Side Medical Clinic offers acoustic wave therapy, to address the root of the cause of ED. Today, Marc Kramer joins us to explain more about their revolutionary approach to treating this common medical condition. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are...
CBS Austin
SWAT team responds to North Austin business
The Austin Police Department's SWAT team responded to a North Austin business Sunday night after an armed suspect barricaded themselves inside. Police say they responded to a 911 call around midnight that stated a man showed a gun during a disturbance with the 911 caller in the 9600 block of I-35 near Rundberg Lane.
