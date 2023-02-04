ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

CBS Austin

The stars shine big and bright at the Texas Medal of Arts Awards

Honoring Texan leaders and luminaries in the arts and opening doors of artistic opportunity for young Texans, the Texas Medal of Arts Awards will soon roll out the red carpet. Heidi Marquez-Smith, CEO of Texas Cultural Trust, is here to tell us more about the star-studded event and how you can join them in celebrating the power of the arts.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Celebrate Free Cheese Week and support local at Antonelli's Cheese Shop!

Prepare to try your favorite fromage, taste the best brie, and sample scrumptious Stilton! Whether it's in wheels or wedges, it's Free Cheese Week at Antonelli's Cheese Shop, and the queen of curds herself, Kendall Antonelli, is here to tell us how you can come in and make your cheesy dreams come true and support local businesses, who need you more than ever.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!

Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Austin

Austin rated best state capital for safety, according to WalletHub

WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More, and Austin came in at number one. WalletHub compared all 50 state capitals across four key dimensions: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 49 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to the share of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Despite efforts, thousands of Austinites still left in the dark

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people are still in the dark Sunday in Austin. The city and Austin Energy leaders gave an update on how many are still without power, following the recent ice storm last week and if and when they can expect a timeline when all restorations will be completed.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Monthly celebrates 13 of the city's eligible singles with a party for a cause!

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're unattached or just love a good party, Austin Monthly's latest event is here to celebrate some of the most eligible singles in the city, and it supports a great cause! Executive Editor of Austin Monthly, Madeline Hollern, and 2023 Austin Monthly Single, Kristy Owen, joined us to share more about this year's singles and the party to celebrate them all!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One critically injured in flash fire in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a fire in northeast Austin Sunday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive. The fire was started outside when gasoline was poured on a burning...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

It might be another six days before power returns for some Austinites

The ice has melted but the lights remain off for thousands in Austin, like Matt Medina. Medina booked a hotel after losing power last week. Five days later, and he’s still without it. “I was watching the announcement that we wouldn’t get it back until potentially Sunday and my...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Williamson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Georgetown woman

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman out of Georgetown. Aisha Ortiz was last seen in an unknown vehicle at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Scenic Drive. She was wearing a black vest, red hoodie, black pants and black/yellow rain boots. She is also using crutches.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead, one injured after hostage situation in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — One person died and another was left with life-threatening injuries after an overnight hostage situation in Pflugerville. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on Sweet Melissa Drive around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday. It started as a disturbance call and became a hostage situation, so the SWAT team arrived just after midnight.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

New revolutionary approach to treating a common medical condition for men

Valley Side Medical Clinic offers acoustic wave therapy, to address the root of the cause of ED. Today, Marc Kramer joins us to explain more about their revolutionary approach to treating this common medical condition. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are...
CBS Austin

SWAT team responds to North Austin business

The Austin Police Department's SWAT team responded to a North Austin business Sunday night after an armed suspect barricaded themselves inside. Police say they responded to a 911 call around midnight that stated a man showed a gun during a disturbance with the 911 caller in the 9600 block of I-35 near Rundberg Lane.
AUSTIN, TX

