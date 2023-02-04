A SIMPLE rose care calendar to ensure a beautiful year

Most of us like to keep our rose care SIMPLE.

S is for Spray-free, (or mostly spray-free).

I, M, P are for Integrated Management of Pests.

L is for Less Is More when it comes to fertilizers.

E is for Keep it Easy, so you’ll keep up with your rose care and not give up.

With that in mind, here is a simple rose care calendar to follow throughout the year.

January

Prune roses. Attend rose pruning workshop if you don’t know how.

Remove all foliage and clippings from garden.

Shovel prune nonperforming roses.

Buy and plant disease-resistant bare-root roses, adding some compost to native soil.

Set irrigation timer for two times a week. Remember not to irrigate when we get rain.

February

Apply organic granular fertilizer according to label directions. Note how many times a year the product suggests reapplication, and calendar the task accordingly.

Water in well.

Add a layer of compost and/or worm castings on top of soil.

Top with 3 inches organic mulch, taking care not to cover canes.

Finger-prune inward growth.

March

Finger-squish or spray aphids with quick blasts of water.

Look for and manually remove hoplia beetles.

When your roses have a few inches of new growth, fertilize using a liquid fertilizer. Use a fertilizer that is higher in nitrogen (N) and lower in phosphorus (P) and potassium (K), such as fish emulsion, or fish/kelp with an NPK ratio around 4-1-1.

Powdery mildew: Water wash foliage early in the day.

Rust and black spot: Remove affected leaves from garden.

Finger-prune inward growth.

Plant nectar and pollen-rich companion plants to entice beneficials to the garden.

April

Keep looking for and removing hoplia beetles and aphids.

Watch for first skeletonized leaves, which indicate the presence of rose slugs on the underside of leaves. Squish them daily to prevent a large infestation.

Fertilize with a liquid fertilizer (optional).

If powdery mildew is present, water-wand rose bushes early in the day, so leaves have time to dry before nightfall.

Remove foliage with rust and blackspot, and petals with Botrytis , a fungus.

Enjoy the first flush of rose blooms.

Deadhead spent blooms to encourage new blooms. Cut blooms above a five-leaflet, outward growing leaf.

May

Check for and remove rose slugs, caterpillars and other insect pests.

Check for and remove diseased leaves and blooms.

Deadhead spent blooms.

Stake tall roses.

Fertilize with a liquid fertilizer. Dilute fertilizer according to the product label.

Continue to water roses two times per week. Inland growers may need to add an additional day of irrigation.

June

Reapply organic granular fertilizer following the label directions, and water in thoroughly.

Apply more mulch if needed.

Check for and remove suckers.

Check for and nurture basal breaks.

Keep checking for and removing pests, including rose slugs, caterpillars and grasshoppers.

July

Check irrigation and add an extra watering day as the weather heats up.

Increase irrigation run time on container plants.

Avoid cutting long stems when deadheading, to prevent sunburn and to assist the rose in coping with heat.

Start checking for chilli thrips’ damage. Cut out and bag affected new growth.

Fertilize with a liquid fertilizer (optional). To avoid burning leaves, never fertilize when the weather is too hot (over 85 degrees) and never under-dilute fertilizer.

August

Check daily for chilli thrips. Cut out and bag affected new growth immediately.

(If you decide to use pesticides for chilli thrips, use the least toxic products and follow label directions to ensure the safety of bees. Alternate sprays to avoid pesticide resistance).

Use a high-pressure water wand on the underside of leaves every three days if you have spider mites.

Check and assess irrigation. May need to irrigate three to four times per week.

On very hot days, wash down foliage (in time for it to dry before nightfall.)

Keep deadheading, but don’t cut long stems.

Container roses may need daily watering.

September

Fall prune: Thin out clusters of leaves in the center of bush, remove inward growing canes, and reduce height of established bushes by one-quarter. Do not fall prune when weather is over 85 degrees.

Dispose of all cuttings from the garden.

Fertilize roses with organic granular fertilizer and water deeply. Do not fertilize on a day when the weather is too hot.

Reapply mulch if necessary.

Keep checking daily for chilli thrips, and bag cuttings.

Continue to water-wand for spider mites every three days if you have them.

Keep roses well-watered three to four times per week.

Periodically wash down foliage when we have Santa Ana winds (in time for leaves to dry before nightfall.)

October

Evaluate garden for underperforming or disease-magnet roses.

Keep checking for chilli thrips and cutting out and bagging infested new growth.

Look for and catch grasshoppers.

Fertilize with a liquid fertilizer (optional) but do not fertilize past mid-October.

Continue to water three to four times a week.

Roses and container roses may require extra irrigation on days with Santa Ana winds.

Cut out and dispose of pest- and fungal-damaged buds and blooms to disrupt cycle.

November

Remove petals from blooms that have Botrytis . Allow rose hips to develop.

Cut out leaves with blackspot and rust.

Keep checking and cutting out chilli thrips’ damage.

Catch grasshoppers.

Reduce water to two times per week, if weather permits.

Don’t allow plants to dry out.

December

Dig out underperforming roses, removing all roots.

Add new planting mix and soil amendments to hole in preparation for planting new roses in January.

Research and select replacement disease-resistant roses that do well in our area.

Perwich is a member of the San Diego Rose Society , a Consulting Rosarian and a Master Gardener with UC Cooperative Extension .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .