Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Related
GoLocalProv
Historic Narragansett Home Sells for $2,355,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Residential Properties announced the sale of 119 Boon Street in Narragansett for $2,355,000. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has participated in both luxury sales in Narragansett this year. This is also the highest sale in Narragansett so far this year. The property was...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content
Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
GoLocalProv
Paolino Properties Buying RDW Building
One of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 is being sold. The advertising agency RDW Group is selling its building to Paolino Properties. The price is about $3.1 million. The ad agency transformed a former auto dealership on Smith Street into a working creative space for more...
OnlyInYourState
The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway
It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Rhode Island With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Have you ever suffered from a mad craving for authentic Mexican food? We’ve all that those kinds of cravings, where we can think of little else until we sink our teeth into a delicious meal. This Mexican restaurant in Rhode Island dishes up some of the best Mexican food around. However, as you browse the menu, you may find you start craving something a little different – say, a burger?
New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable
They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:. Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford recreational marijuana store now open for business on Coggeshall Street
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator announced the grand opening of its Ascend New Bedford adult-use cannabis outlet dispensary, located at 115 Coggeshall St. Ascend New Bedford, which features 5,200 square feet of floor space, will exclusively sell adult-use cannabis, offering Ascend’s full menu of flower,...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND AUDUBON – WONDERS OF SPRING
March 2023 Program Highlights from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. With warmer weather on the way, there is not a better time to get outside! Head to Audubon and experience the charming courtship display of the American Woodcock, head out on a birding walk with an expert, or take a guided trail walk to look for signs of spring.
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
iheart.com
Police: Daylight In Dartmouth Causes Vampires To "Spontaneously Combust"
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Dartmouth Police took a moment to bring some comedic relief to the community on Sunday morning with a warning of vampires being seen "vaporizing" around town. Dartmouth Police wrote on Facebook they are investigating several cases of "spontaneous human combustion" after vampires made their...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – with Providence Mayor Brett Smiley
Each week, Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in Rhode Island on issues of relevance to residents and businesses. Here he interviews new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley,. They discuss schools, bike lanes, the budget, taxes, transportation and bus hub ideas, the search for new Providence Police chief, and police recruitment.
ABC6.com
Several Rhode Island schools closed Monday because of arctic blast damage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The arctic blast from over the weekend is in the past, but some Southern New Englanders are still cleaning up from water emergencies over the weekend after historically cold temperatures left behind significant damage. Monday, Several Rhode Island schools did not welcome students back in...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy on the East Side Between $750,000 and $1 Million
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International offer three properties on the East Side of Providence. They are priced from just under $750,000 to under $1,000,000. There is a near-record low inventory in Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. If you need to know the...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
theweektoday.com
Seventh annual chili cook-off brings heat, flavor to Mattapoisett
MATTAPOISETT — Everyone has a different idea about what makes a good chili. Some like it hot, while others say there needs to be a perfect balance of flavor and spice. At the Reservation Golf Club’s seventh-annual chili cook-off on Sunday, Feb. 5, there was a chili for everyone.
Turnto10.com
Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple
(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day
You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse
Years in operation: 21 years under current ownership. Shoppers are bound to find what they’re looking for at North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse, which offers more than 5,400 square feet of beer, wine and spirits selections. The store brings its mix of sweeping selection and affordable prices to its client base, who mainly hail from the town of North Smithfield and neighboring Providence suburbs. Assistant Manager Chris Schroeder brings 20 years of industry experience to his role of keeping things humming day to day.
fallriverreporter.com
Search for missing dog in Fall River that galvanized community comes to tragic end
The search for a missing Fall River dog has come to a tragic end. According to the mother of the owner, Naya was a service dog visiting from California that escaped into the unbearable cold on Friday. “They go everywhere together. Since it’s been painfully freezing outside, she thought it...
Comments / 0