Providence, RI

Historic Narragansett Home Sells for $2,355,000

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Residential Properties announced the sale of 119 Boon Street in Narragansett for $2,355,000. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has participated in both luxury sales in Narragansett this year. This is also the highest sale in Narragansett so far this year. The property was...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2

We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content

Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Paolino Properties Buying RDW Building

One of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 is being sold. The advertising agency RDW Group is selling its building to Paolino Properties. The price is about $3.1 million. The ad agency transformed a former auto dealership on Smith Street into a working creative space for more...
PROVIDENCE, RI
OnlyInYourState

The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway

It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
PROVIDENCE, RI
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Rhode Island With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Have you ever suffered from a mad craving for authentic Mexican food? We’ve all that those kinds of cravings, where we can think of little else until we sink our teeth into a delicious meal. This Mexican restaurant in Rhode Island dishes up some of the best Mexican food around. However, as you browse the menu, you may find you start craving something a little different – say, a burger?
BARRINGTON, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford recreational marijuana store now open for business on Coggeshall Street

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator announced the grand opening of its Ascend New Bedford adult-use cannabis outlet dispensary, located at 115 Coggeshall St. Ascend New Bedford, which features 5,200 square feet of floor space, will exclusively sell adult-use cannabis, offering Ascend’s full menu of flower,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND AUDUBON – WONDERS OF SPRING

March 2023 Program Highlights from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. With warmer weather on the way, there is not a better time to get outside! Head to Audubon and experience the charming courtship display of the American Woodcock, head out on a birding walk with an expert, or take a guided trail walk to look for signs of spring.
SEEKONK, MA
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Police: Daylight In Dartmouth Causes Vampires To "Spontaneously Combust"

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Dartmouth Police took a moment to bring some comedic relief to the community on Sunday morning with a warning of vampires being seen "vaporizing" around town. Dartmouth Police wrote on Facebook they are investigating several cases of "spontaneous human combustion" after vampires made their...
DARTMOUTH, MA
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – with Providence Mayor Brett Smiley

Each week, Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in Rhode Island on issues of relevance to residents and businesses. Here he interviews new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley,. They discuss schools, bike lanes, the budget, taxes, transportation and bus hub ideas, the search for new Providence Police chief, and police recruitment.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Several Rhode Island schools closed Monday because of arctic blast damage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The arctic blast from over the weekend is in the past, but some Southern New Englanders are still cleaning up from water emergencies over the weekend after historically cold temperatures left behind significant damage. Monday, Several Rhode Island schools did not welcome students back in...
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy on the East Side Between $750,000 and $1 Million

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International offer three properties on the East Side of Providence. They are priced from just under $750,000 to under $1,000,000. There is a near-record low inventory in Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. If you need to know the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple

(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
NORTON, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day

You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
DARTMOUTH, MA
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse

Years in operation: 21 years under current ownership. Shoppers are bound to find what they’re looking for at North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse, which offers more than 5,400 square feet of beer, wine and spirits selections. The store brings its mix of sweeping selection and affordable prices to its client base, who mainly hail from the town of North Smithfield and neighboring Providence suburbs. Assistant Manager Chris Schroeder brings 20 years of industry experience to his role of keeping things humming day to day.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI

