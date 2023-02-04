Read full article on original website
Watertown News
OP-ED: Resident Calls for Celebrating Watertown’s History, Avoid Becoming “Anywhere, USA”
First, I want to thank the watertownmanews and the Historical Society of Watertown and Joyce Kelly, in particular, for this Saturday’s trip into Watertown’s past. It seems sometimes that the City of Watertown is engaged in such a head spinning rush to blandness and “anytown-ness” that in the words of Joni Mitchell, “We won’t know what we’ve got till it’s gone.”
Watertown News
More Artists Added to New Rep’s Love Weekend Concert
The following information was provided by New Repertory Theatre:. New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) announced more artists performing in The Love Sampler afternoon shows, part of Valentine’s Love Weekend on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown. The hour-long Love...
Watertown News
Tour One of Watertown’s Oldest Houses with the Historical Society
The following information was provided by the Historical Society of Watertown:. The Historical Society of Watertown will be giving Open House tours at the Edmund Fowle House on Feb. 19. The house was built in 1771 and is one of the oldest remaining in Watertown. In 1775 it became the...
Watertown News
Registration Open for Charles River Cleanup on Earth Day
The following information was provided by the Charles River Watershed Association:. Registration is now open for the 24th Annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup on Saturday, April 22, 2023! Each year, the Charles River Cleanup brings together over 3,500 volunteers to improve the parks, forests, playgrounds, and paths and keep the Charles River clean, safe, and beautiful for all.
Watertown News
OBIT: Mary Anne Glynn, 80, Mother of 3, Longtime St. Luke’s Parishioner
Mary Anne (Kiely) Glynn age 80 of Watertown passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023. Mary Anne was the much-loved daughter of the late Yvette and David Kiely. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Glynn and devoted mother of Patricia Ripley & her husband Wade of Westford, Kathleen McCartney & her husband John of Easton and Brian Glynn & his wife Sarah of Sudbury.
Watertown News
Find Out About Applying for Grants to Help Watertown Residents Age 55+
The following announcement was provided by the Marshall Home Fund:. The Marshall Home Fund (MHF) is a community-based charitable foundation dedicated to. serving Watertown residents aged 55 and older. We annually award modest program grants to public agencies, private non-profits, and town departments serving Watertown’s older adult. population. MHF...
