This airline at Sacramento airport has unlimited travel passes. There’s more than one catch

By Jacqueline Pinedo
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Frontier Airlines released two frequent flier packages this month, with unlimited travel perks for those seeking adventure this summer.

The “Frontier GoWild!” pass gives passengers the choice of either a summer or annual pass with different travel perks, at separate price points. Both options have access to domestic and international travel options, but there are a few catches.

Passes are available to purchase, but booking doesn’t start until May 2.

The first catch: You have to book the day before you fly out.

If you’re flying out of Sacramento International Airport, you’ll find Frontier Airlines at Terminal B. The airport recently announced an planned $1.3 billion in renovations.

Below are details on the two “Frontier GoWild!” passes you can choose from:

Summer pass

For a limited time, Frontier is selling a summer pass, valid from May 2 to Sept. 30, for $399. Typically, it’s nearly $1,000, according to the website.

The summer pass automatically renews unless you cancel your subscription.

Annual pass

For $1,999 you can purchase an annual pass, which is valid all year starting May 2. For a limited time, Frontier is selling the pass for a discounted $1,299. The annual pass automatically renews unless you cancel your subscription.

There are days you can’t fly

Passes include “blackout periods.”

2023 blackout dates include: May 25, 26, 29; June 29, 30; July 1-5, 8, 9; Aug. 31; Sept. 1, 4; Oct. 5, 6, 9; Nov. 18, 22, 24-27; Dec. 16, 17, 22-24, 26-31;

2024 blackout dates include: Jan. 1, 15; Feb. 15, 16, 19; March 3, 10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31; April 5-7, 12-14.

More catches:

  • Flights don’t include baggage or seat selection
  • Seat selection is based on a first-come first-serve basis. The last seat is not guaranteed.
  • Taxes, fees and charges are applied when you book.
  • You won’t earn miles.
  • A fee of $0.01 will be charged with each booking.
  • Both GoWild! passes are non-transferable.
  • Domestic flights can be confirmed and booked a day before.
  • International flights can be booked and confirmed 10 days before flights.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com .

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

