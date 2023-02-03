Corcoran, a first-year from Chapel Hill, N.C., helped Bridgewater rattle off three ODAC wins last week to snap a three-game skid and return the Eagles to challenging position in the top-half of the league table at 10-4 in conference games and 15-5 overall. Corcoran opened with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting including 2-of-3 from deep in a 64-46 triumph at Virginia Wesleyan to start BC's three-game run. Seh added five rebounds and dished out four assists while also registering a steal. Corcoran was again in double figures as Bridgewater handed Washington and Lee just its second ODAC loss of the season via a 52-45 grind-it-out scoreline. She went for 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting. She pulled down four rebounds and handed our three assists to go along with a steal in a 31-minute shift. Corcoran turned up the production in the Eagles 60-53 road win at 2022 ODAC champion Shenandoah University. She shook off a 3-for-9 shooting day by going 9-for-9 at the foul line. She collected four rebounds and hand out a pair of assists to go with two more steals. For the season, Corcoran is sixth in the ODAC in field goal shooting (72-of-150; 48.0%). She is averaging 9.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game with 36 assists and 32 steals.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO