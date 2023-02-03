Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep
Falling asleep or coming down from anxiety might never be as easy as 1-2-3, but some experts believe a different set of numbers -- 4-7-8 -- comes much closer to doing the trick. The 4-7-8 technique is a relaxation exercise that involves breathing in for four counts, holding that breath...
How Taking Magnesium for Sleep Could Affect Your Slumber
Find out whether magnesium supplements can truly help you drift off to sleep.
CNET
7 Natural Sleep Aids to Try Instead of Melatonin
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Being sleep deprived is more than just uncomfortable -- it also affects every aspect of your health. Sleep plays a role in strengthening your immune system, repairing muscle tissue, promoting memory and knowledge retention and even bolstering your mental health. Despite being so essential to our overall health and well-being, one-third of adults suffer from insomnia symptoms. And if you're one of them, getting that all-important shuteye may seem impossible at times. Even the classic tricks, like reading in another room and turning off blue light, can prove ineffective.
What Your Resting Heart Rate is Telling You
A normal resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute in an adult.
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
Don't Ignore Your Acid Reflux, Expert Warns
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you have frequent heartburn or think you may have acid reflux disease, see an expert before you suffer serious complications, one expert warns. "Gastroesophageal reflux disease [GERD] is when you get acid and chemical damage to the lining of the esophagus," said...
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
studyfinds.org
Does your face get red while drinking? Diabetes drug may prevent heart disease linked to ‘Asian flush’
STANFORD, Calif. — Does your face turn red while drinking alcohol? For millions of Asians, a genetic variant that inhibits their ability to metabolize alcohol. Commonly referred to as the “Asian flush,” a new study warns that this somewhat embarrassing condition can have deadly consequences. Researchers at Stanford say this genetic variant puts the 540 million people who carry it at a significantly higher risk for coronary artery disease.
Medical News Today
What to know about congestive heart failure and coughing
Congestive heart failure, or heart failure, causes symptoms, including a cough. A cough may occur due to fluid buildup in the lungs or as a side effect of medication. It can mean the condition is worsening. Treatment for coughing due to heart failure may involve medication and lifestyle changes to...
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
MedicalXpress
Speeding up heart rate helps heart failure patients with stiff hearts
New research published in JAMA Cardiology from the University of Minnesota Medical School and University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine found evidence that speeding up the heart rate with pacemakers may help patients who often experience shortness of breath. More than 75 million Americans have high blood pressure accompanied...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
How To Prevent Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that stops and restarts your breathing while you sleep, causing your airway to collapse or become blocked. As a result, you may sleep less soundly and wake up many times throughout the night.The cause of sleep apnea has much to do with your anatomy—or the way your body is structured. Some people may have a problem with their neck or jaw, have fat deposits that narrow their airways, or experience a change in how their brain monitors breathing while they sleep. Because sleep apnea has a lot to do with your bone structure and anatomy, you...
How does caffeine affect sleep?
It may boost alertness and concentration, but how does caffeine affect sleep?
Medical News Today
Beta-blockers for heart failure: How do they work?
A doctor may recommend a beta-blocker for heart failure. These medications help reduce stress on the heart by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and relaxing the heart muscles. They also relax the blood vessels, so the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood. A...
Ozempic Overdose: What happens when you stop taking this diabetes medicine?
Ozempic is said to have been used by a small number of celebrities due to its reputation for promoting weight loss. On TikTok, the hashtag Ozempic has been viewed 450 million times, and it is now trending on social media. However, it is vital to highlight that Ozempic is primarily a diabetes medication used to regulate adult blood sugar levels.
This news anchor was told she had acid reflux—the next day she was hospitalized and had fluid drained from around her heart. Here’s what you need to know about pericarditis
Vossoughian told viewers she asked herself: “Is this it?” while being rushed through the ER.
Warning Signs From Your Appendix That You Shouldn't Ignore
You probably don't think about your appendix until something goes wrong -- and if you have a problem, these symptoms may clue you in.
boldsky.com
Symptoms Of Heart Attack In Kids; Can Children Get Heart Attacks? How To Prevent It?
There has been a substantial increase in the prevalence of coronary heart disease in India over the last several decades, with rates ranging between 1.6% and 7.4% for rural and 1% to 13.2% for urban populations. Heart disease and heart attacks can all be exacerbated by poor diet, lack of...
MedicalXpress
Tips for recognizing, living with and preventing atrial fibrillation (AFib)
Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a fast and irregular heart rhythm that, left untreated, can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. It's the most common type of arrhythmia, a potentially serious condition in which the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or in an irregular pattern. RUSH electrophysiologist...
