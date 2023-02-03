Read full article on original website
Bears Participate In Annual Bay Area Media Day
BERKELEY – The California baseball program participated in the 2023 Bay Area College Baseball Media Day virtually Tuesday morning. Representing the Golden Bears were sixth-year head coach Mike Neu, junior pitcher Paulshawn Pasqualotto, and sophomore outfielder Rodney Green Jr. The trio met with local and national media who cover college baseball to preview the upcoming 2023 season which begins Friday, February 17 when Cal takes on Houston.
Incomparable
Jack Clark Enters His 40th Year As A Legendary Coach Of Rugby And Life. This feature originally appeared in the 2022-23 Winter edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.
No. 20 Cal Plays Miami, N.C. State In Florida
BERKELEY – The 20th-ranked California women's tennis team travels to Florida to play No. 16 Miami and No. 10 North Carolina State – in a neutral-site match at Miami – this weekend. The Golden Bears (2-1) face the host Hurricanes (3-1) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and take on the Wolfpack (4-1) on Sunday at 11/10 a.m. ET at Miami's Neil Schiff Tennis Center.
Volleyball Hires Two Assistant Coaches For 2023 Season
BERKELEY – A new season will mean a new look on the sidelines for the California volleyball team in 2023. Head coach Sam Crosson announced Monday the addition of two new assistant coaches, bringing Savannah Rennie and Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd on board. "I am very excited about the additions...
No. 4 Bears Fall to No. 1 Stanford
STANFORD – The No. 4 Cal women's water polo team jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over No. 1 Stanford on Sunday and hung close into the third quarter, but couldn't get over the hump in a 14-8 defeat to close out the Stanford Invitational. Junior Maryn Dempsey...
Cal Downed By Runnin’ Utes On Road
SALT LAKE CITY – Lars Thiemann scored 12 points and Kuany Kuany added 11 but the California men's basketball team came up short in a 61-46 loss to Utah at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Sunday afternoon. The Runnin' Utes (16-9, 9-5 Pac-12) opened the second half with...
Cal-Pepperdine Women's Tennis Match Postponed
BERKELEY - Sunday's women's tennis match between No. 20 California and eighth-ranked Pepperdine - originally scheduled to start at 12 p.m. at the Hellman Tennis Complex - has been postponed to a date to be announced due to rain. This marks the second straight day that inclement weather wiped out...
