A little-known fact about Aerogel is that aside from being the world’s lightest solid, it’s also an excellent thermal insulator, and has been used on numerous Mars missions to protect critical components from heat and cold. Fill it in a sleeping bag and suddenly you’ve got yourself the most effective piece of gear for extreme colds. Meet Biigloo, a sleeping bag that uses a single layer of aerogel along with DuPont SORONA bio-fleece to make it the most effective piece of insulated gear in your mountaineering trips or ski-lodge visits. Just 1 millimeter of Aerogel within the Biigloo’s design does what even Gore-Tex can’t, providing insulation even in temperatures as low as -40°F/-40°C.

6 DAYS AGO