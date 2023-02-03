PIERRE — Pierre recorded a sweep against the Huron eighth-grade boys’ basketball team on Thursday. The Governors won the A-game 43-34. Regan Derksen led the Tigers with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Ty Kleinsasser had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Bryson North had four points and five rebounds and Cooper Bischoff had four points, four rebounds and two assists.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO