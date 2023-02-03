Yorktown Author Publishes Fiction Collection

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Susan Berliner has been a fan of weird stories for as long as she could remember. The Yorktown-based author, who published the short story collection “Crash Effect and Other Weird Stories,” looks for the odd in everyday life and spins strange tales from them.

“When you talk to a writer, especially one who writes fiction, and you say anything that’s interesting, it eventually gets into a book or a story,” Berliner said. “It’s just the way it is.”

Berliner has been a Yorktown resident for over 50 years, and has been writing for nearly as long. After being a teacher for only a year, she moved on to become a reporter and editor at several trade publications, including Women’s Wear Daily and the Yorktown Pennysaver. She published her first novel, “Dust,” in 2009.

The book was inspired by a story from Maine, where a dust devil picked up an auto repair shed.

“A police officer sat the end of this little article was, ‘weird things happen on calm, quiet days.’ And I thought this was really strange,” she said. “So I saved the article.”

She hoped that Stephen King, one of her biggest inspirations, would write a story about something similar, but he never did. When she was digging through her attic years later, she found the story again, and it inspired her to write.

“I thought, “Gee, you know, Stephen King never wrote this, and I had an idea that became my first novel,” Berliner said.

Berliner looks for inspiration in real life constantly. Her second novel, “Peachwood Lake,” was inspired by stories of gulf sturgeon jumping out of the water in Florida and knocking out boaters.

“I felt like well, that would be weird, how about if there’s this fish that really does want to kill people,” she explained.

Once she has an idea, she sits down and lets the words flow out.

“It’s a bizarre process. Some writers outline their entire stories, but I don’t,” Berliner said. “When I write fiction, I sit down and most of the time I really don’t know what I’m going to write.”

“Crash Effect,” which was released in December, is her third short story collection. Berliner started writing short stories in the middle of composing her “Touchers” series, as she was getting frustrated with writing the same characters for an extended period.

“Things change as you start writing, so I started writing short stories and after one short story I wrote another one and another one,” she said.

She describes “Crash Effect” as a collection of urban fantasies, and includes stories about time travel and possessions.

“You can picture them as little episodes of “Twilight Zone,” Berliner added. “Some of them are horror stories, some of them are mysteries, some of them are ghost stories.

They’re all over the place.”

The titular story is about a man who experiences a car crash on the Taconic Parkway, and his memories and life completely change afterword. Other stories involve a woman with another person’s voice in her head, and a newspaper cartoon that comes to life.

“They’re all over the place, genre-wise, and I think they’re a lot of fun,” Berliner concluded. “They’re fast reads too, so you can pick one up and be done in the same sitting.”

“Crash Effect” is available on Amazon and Kindle. Berliner also has Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok accounts.



