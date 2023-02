News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be a much warmer Sunday and into next week.

OVERNIGHT: Seasonably chilly. Warmer and not as windy.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs: Mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Stray showers possible.

THURSDAY: Peeks of sun with stray showers. Mild.

FRIDAY: Morning showers then partly cloudy skies. Mild.