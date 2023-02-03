ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Georgia signed

The 2023 recruiting cycle wrapped up Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have officially locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Georgia are heading for college.
GEORGIA STATE
riverregionsports.com

2023 AHSAA State Basketball Tournament Schedules

ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION AREA TOURNAMENTS (River Region) Prattville vs. Lee, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Jeff Davis vs. Enterprise, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Dothan vs. Prattville-Lee winner, Thursday, 7 p.m. Finals, Saturday, 7 p.m. Class 6A Area 3. At G.W. Carver. Stanhope Elmore vs. Sidney Lanier, Tuesday, 5 p.m. Wetumpka vs....
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Black History Month: Horace King

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
COLUMBUS, GA
tourcounsel.com

LaGrange Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

LaGrange Mall is a shopping mall located on Georgia State Route 109 in LaGrange, Georgia, United States, a few blocks west of Interstate 85. The mall is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchors are Belk, Dunham's Sports, Hobby Lobby, and TJ Maxx. The mall is 233,000 square feet...
LAGRANGE, GA
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
Enigma In Black

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry

Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
FLORIDA STATE
WTVM

Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
COLUMBUS, GA
stjohnsource.com

Two Men Arrested in Georgia in Connection with Two Homicides on St. Croix

Two men wanted in connection with two homicides that occurred on St. Croix in 2022 have been arrested, the V.I. Police Department reported Friday. Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala were arrested Friday on murder charges in connection with two separate but allegedly connected homicides: 46-year-old Stacie Schjang and 52-year-old Arnold Jarvis, according to the police report.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway. According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash. Stay with News Leader...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA

