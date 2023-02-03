Read full article on original website
247Sports
National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Georgia signed
The 2023 recruiting cycle wrapped up Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have officially locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Georgia are heading for college.
riverregionsports.com
2023 AHSAA State Basketball Tournament Schedules
ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION AREA TOURNAMENTS (River Region) Prattville vs. Lee, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Jeff Davis vs. Enterprise, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Dothan vs. Prattville-Lee winner, Thursday, 7 p.m. Finals, Saturday, 7 p.m. Class 6A Area 3. At G.W. Carver. Stanhope Elmore vs. Sidney Lanier, Tuesday, 5 p.m. Wetumpka vs....
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits finish first & second in 6A 60-meter dash State Championship
Alabama football’s commits, Jaylen Mbakwe and Ryan Williams, finished first and second in the the AHSAA indoor class 6A state championship 60-meter race. Mbakwe took him the gold, clocking in at 6.84. Williams was not far behind, finishing at 6.92 seconds. Video of the race can be streamed below:
WRBL Sports Director Jack Patterson marks 10 years at News 3
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Feb. 4 may seem like a normal day to many, but to WRBL’s Sports Director Jack Patterson it continues to mark another year at WRBL. 10 years ago today, Patterson started his career right here in his hometown. Take a look at just a glimpse of his journey so far.
WTVM
Black History Month: Horace King
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
tourcounsel.com
LaGrange Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
LaGrange Mall is a shopping mall located on Georgia State Route 109 in LaGrange, Georgia, United States, a few blocks west of Interstate 85. The mall is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchors are Belk, Dunham's Sports, Hobby Lobby, and TJ Maxx. The mall is 233,000 square feet...
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
BET
Miami’s Black Affairs Board Chair Apologizes To Florida Governor After Board Member Called Him ‘Racist’
Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board apologized Friday (Feb. 3) to Gov. Ron DeSantis days after a member called him a racist, explaining that the member’s comment didn’t reflect the views of the entire group. “Words matter,” Pierre Rutledge, leader of the community advocacy group, said at...
Alabama man accused of shooting woman riding horse
An Alabama man is accused of shooting at several people and wounding a woman as the group rode horses on the Florida side of the state border, authorities said.
Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry
Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
Time to cash in running out for 8 Florida Lottery games
Scratch-off tickets are a popular option for those who play the Florida Lottery in hopes of winning extra cash or even a fortune, if they're lucky.
Winning Powerball ticket sold at Florida Publix; $747 million jackpot still up for grabs
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot rose once more to $747 million Saturday night after the Feb. 4 drawing still had no jackpot winner. The winning numbers for the 33rd drawing since November 2022 were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, and Powerball 10. However, while there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball website said […]
Police search for suspect after 15-year-old shot in Troup County
Police are searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was shot in LaGrange.
WTVM
Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
Kemp, Jones vow to hold rogue Georgia prosecutors accountable for giving criminals a pass
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are vowing to hold rogue prosecutors accountable for giving accused criminals a pass by not charging misdemeanors for some crimes.
stjohnsource.com
Two Men Arrested in Georgia in Connection with Two Homicides on St. Croix
Two men wanted in connection with two homicides that occurred on St. Croix in 2022 have been arrested, the V.I. Police Department reported Friday. Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala were arrested Friday on murder charges in connection with two separate but allegedly connected homicides: 46-year-old Stacie Schjang and 52-year-old Arnold Jarvis, according to the police report.
WTVM
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway. According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash. Stay with News Leader...
WTVM
Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
