After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Freudenberg Medical Expands Medical Tubing Production to Massachusetts
Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing provider to the medical device and pharmaceutical industry, has added custom silicone extrusion and tube processing to its new cleanroom manufacturing operation in Beverly, Massachusetts. Silicone tubing production started in January and additional capacity will be installed in Q1 to further support customers. The material focus is on platinum catalyzed addition-cured silicones in order to meet the very highest quality standards for medical and pharmaceutical applications.
Oculogica Shares New Data on Concussion Diagnostic Machine
Oculogica announces publication of the initial five-site study performed to obtain FDA Marketing Authorization for its EyeBOX technology as an aid in the diagnosis of concussion. EyeBOX uses eye tracking to assess pupil size and position to determine whether a person has sustained damage to brain regions that control those functions.
