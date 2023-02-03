ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Freudenberg Medical Expands Medical Tubing Production to Massachusetts

Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing provider to the medical device and pharmaceutical industry, has added custom silicone extrusion and tube processing to its new cleanroom manufacturing operation in Beverly, Massachusetts. Silicone tubing production started in January and additional capacity will be installed in Q1 to further support customers. The material focus is on platinum catalyzed addition-cured silicones in order to meet the very highest quality standards for medical and pharmaceutical applications.
Oculogica Shares New Data on Concussion Diagnostic Machine

Oculogica announces publication of the initial five-site study performed to obtain FDA Marketing Authorization for its EyeBOX technology as an aid in the diagnosis of concussion. EyeBOX uses eye tracking to assess pupil size and position to determine whether a person has sustained damage to brain regions that control those functions.

