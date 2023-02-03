Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and when pop music gets personal
Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift. Not explicitly, mind you. Swift is not credited as a guest or a writer on Cyrus' new song "Flowers," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. But her influence, her ethos, is all over it.
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
Taylor Swift Makes the Whole Place Shimmer at the Grammys
Taylor Swift is proving she can still make the whole place shimmer at the Grammys. The star, who is nominated for four awards at the Feb. 5 ceremony, arrived on the red carpet wearing a glittering blue Roberto Cavalli dress and chunky earrings. Swift is nominated for song of the...
Taylor Swift Shares Sultry Video for “Lavender Haze”
Taylor Swift has shared a video for another one of her Midnights tracks, “Lavendar Haze.” The sultry video was written and directed by Swift. The video sees the singer amid the ’70s-inspired room that was used for the album’s promotional imagery. She wakes up next to her partner – played by transgender model Laith Ashley – and quickly starts to become intoxicated by the titular haze.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Christina Hall’s Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Reacts to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s New Baby
A bond among exes. Christina Hall's ex-husband Ant Anstead shared his joy for the HGTV star's first husband, Tarek El Moussa, welcoming his first child with wife Heather Rae Young. "HUGE congratulations you guys!" Ant, 43, commented on the birth announcement Heather, 35, posted on Thursday, February 2, adding a red heart emoji. Tarek, 41,...
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Now 2023 : Age, Net Worth, Musician Lost Two of His Children In Addition to Losing Ex-Wife, Whitney Houston
Bobby Brown is probably reminscing the existence of the dear loved ones that he lost today on his birthday-his two children, Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina Brown, and ex-wife, legendary singer, Whitney Houston. According to a July 2022 article published on Sportskeeda, Brown resumed his TV career by starring in his reality series, "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step." The series gives audiences a glimpse of the daily life in the Brown household, according to the same article published on Sportskeeda.
J. Lo Seemingly Reacts to Ben Affleck at Grammys Shade: ‘Best Time With My Love’
Clapping back! Jennifer Lopez seemingly responded to the shade husband Ben Affleck received for looking bored out of his mind at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, captioned a video montage of Grammys night – which included multiple photos of her and...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Maralee Nichols Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo, 13 Months, Is ‘Walking Everywhere Now’
On the move! Maralee Nichols is in awe of son Theo's latest developmental milestones. “My baby is walking everywhere now 🥺,” Nichols, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, sharing footage of her son, 13 months, toddling around a child-friendly gym. The fitness influencer gave birth to Theo — whom she shares with Tristan […]
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Raise Hell Over Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance
The Grammys was its usual lavish spectacle featuring scores of styled-out celebrities on Sunday night. The buttoned-up, right-wing political commentariat was not pleased, particularly about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” — which featured fire, red lighting, and Smith sporting a pair of horns. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” griped right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.” “This…is…evil,” Ted Cruz, a United States senator, responded. “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “And the Satanic Church now...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her
Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift and other stars who could make Grammy history Sunday
A lot of big names are nominated for Grammys. We run down who has the biggest shot at making music history, from Beyoncé to Taylor Swift to Adele.
Lauren London Admits She Was Surprised By How Well She & Jonah Hill Get Along: ‘We’re Both LA Kids’
Lauren London and Jonah Hill may play an unlikely pair in 'You People,' but their real life connection is just as surprising as the one on-screen.
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
Chase Chrisley Reveals Todd’s Mother, Nanny Faye, Is Cancer Free
While the Chrisley family has been dealing with constant turmoil over the past months, they have one good thing to celebrate today—Nanny Faye is officially cancer free. The news came shortly after Chase Chrisley, Faye’s grandson posted a hilarious clip that showed him attempting to drive his Nanny to her doctor’s appointment at 7 am. In it, Faye refused to tell him where the office was located. Instead, she wanted to play a game. Chase had to guess where to turn. At the time of recording, he wasn’t doing well.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance’s Loren shows incredible postpartum weight loss progress
90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has taken to Instagram to share her incredible postpartum weight loss progress 5 months after giving birth to her third child in three years. Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik have been fan favorites ever since they were introduced to us on 90 Day...
