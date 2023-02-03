ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedp.com

Three Phila. mayoral candidates with Penn connections speak to DP about campaigns

Three Penn community members are running for the Democratic nomination in the Philadelphia mayoral primary election this May. Penn community members include 2016 master's graduate Cherelle Parker, 1993 College graduate Helen Gym, and 2000 Wharton certificate-holder James DeLeon. Cherelle Parker. Cherelle Parker, who received her master's degree in public administration...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Mayoral Candidate Rebecca Rhynhart Reveals Public Safety Plan

Philadelphia mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart is proposing a public safety plan that calls for a citywide emergency, incorporates recommendations from a police department audit she conducted as city controller, and advocates for a “course correction” that could lead to more arrests for disorderly conduct. Rhynhart, a Democrat, has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Meet David, the 9-year-old High School graduate with big dreams

Philadelphia (WPHL)- When you were 9 year’s old, you were probably going to Elementary school, going on playdates, and just being a kid. Well one 9-year-old boy from Bucks County is making his name known as a high school graduate. Yes, you read that right! 9-year-old David Balogun, from...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’

From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia

If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday

CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain.  The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA bus driver honored after saving woman from carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus driver who helped save a woman from being carjacked is being honored on a national level. The hero is getting ready to travel to our nation's capital for the State of the Union.Chris Deshields has been driving the same route for 17 years. His father actually drove for SEPTA for 40 years.But this veteran driver says he could never have imagined what would happen just feet in front of his bus two Wednesdays ago and how that chance encounter would lead him to Washington, D.C."These young guys, they were kind of pointing towards the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world.  He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.  Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy