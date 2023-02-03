Read full article on original website
Three Phila. mayoral candidates with Penn connections speak to DP about campaigns
Three Penn community members are running for the Democratic nomination in the Philadelphia mayoral primary election this May. Penn community members include 2016 master's graduate Cherelle Parker, 1993 College graduate Helen Gym, and 2000 Wharton certificate-holder James DeLeon. Cherelle Parker. Cherelle Parker, who received her master's degree in public administration...
Philly Mayoral Candidate Rebecca Rhynhart Reveals Public Safety Plan
Philadelphia mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart is proposing a public safety plan that calls for a citywide emergency, incorporates recommendations from a police department audit she conducted as city controller, and advocates for a “course correction” that could lead to more arrests for disorderly conduct. Rhynhart, a Democrat, has...
South Philly casino gives $750K to help finish city rehab of recreation center
Live! Casino in South Philadelphia will donate $750,000 to help complete the rebuild of a neighborhood park. The casino and city officials pulled out all the stops Tuesday to celebrate the donation.
Race to be Philly’s fiscal watchdog; House of Umoja doc inspires; Kensington Food Co-op reopens | Morning roundup
Race for city controller: Rhynhart’s deputy faces a crowd. City controller wasn’t originally supposed to be up for grabs this year. The city’s fiscal watchdog is usually voted into office two years after the mayor. Rhynhart’s resignation to run a mayoral campaign, however, triggered a special election....
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
FOX 29 Presents You Decide: Philadelphia's Next Mayor
Philadelphia is in the middle of what may be a historic season. With so many candidates in the running for the city's next mayor, it's important to have all the information to make educated decisions.
Meet David, the 9-year-old High School graduate with big dreams
Philadelphia (WPHL)- When you were 9 year’s old, you were probably going to Elementary school, going on playdates, and just being a kid. Well one 9-year-old boy from Bucks County is making his name known as a high school graduate. Yes, you read that right! 9-year-old David Balogun, from...
Archdiocese of Philadelphia investigating after racially charged video surfaces
"We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert's would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values," said the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’
From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo. What’s surprising about the list is there is one — and...
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
More than half of Philadelphia rec centers don’t actively use social media, leaving students in the dark about after-school opportunities
The majority of recreation centers in Philadelphia lack a regularly updated social media presence, which kids and teens say leads them to miss out on potential after-school activities. “Most of the time I hear stuff from my friend. Or my mom. If they don’t tell me, then that’s it,” Blair,...
Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City.
Cooper Hospital Reportedly Uninvited Black Woman to Black History Month Expo Claiming Her Tea Did Not Fit the Cultural Theme
Here’s the “tea” on this invitation take-back. Philadelphia entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams, owner of Gynger Tea, said Cooper University Health Care uninvited her to be a vendor at a Black History Month expo, claiming her specialty teas were not a fit for their cultural theme. According to The...
Delaware's Bishop Aretha Morton dies at 85
Black bunting was draped over the sign at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Wilmington where Bishop Morton was their longest-serving pastor.
Right to Counsel program expands coverage zone to protect more Philadelphians facing eviction
As of Feb. 1, low-income renters in Philadelphia zip codes 19134 and 19144, as well as 19139 and 19121, are entitled to free legal representation if they are facing eviction.
Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia
If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
SEPTA bus driver honored after saving woman from carjacking
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus driver who helped save a woman from being carjacked is being honored on a national level. The hero is getting ready to travel to our nation's capital for the State of the Union.Chris Deshields has been driving the same route for 17 years. His father actually drove for SEPTA for 40 years.But this veteran driver says he could never have imagined what would happen just feet in front of his bus two Wednesdays ago and how that chance encounter would lead him to Washington, D.C."These young guys, they were kind of pointing towards the...
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
