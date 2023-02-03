Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania has one of the highest business tax in the Nation. Who the Hell would want to open up a business in this high tax State.
Greg Brunner
4d ago
only way to bring business to PA is to eliminate income tax, property tax etc
Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to expand solar energy options
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to clear the way for new solar technologies they say will lower utility bills, add income sources and create jobs. Plans are underway to introduce a bill expanding the state’s current energy policies – allowing individuals, farmers, and businesses to tap into community solar projects in their areas. Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-East Stroudsburg, plans on introducing legislation that creates a pathway for...
Pa. agency places 'no force-on-force rule' on war reenactments at historical sites
The rules are changing for warfare reenactments conducted at state-owned historical sites in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has imposed a new policy prohibiting the use of weapons and simulated violence in reenactments of historical battles at the 23 sites owned by the state. The PHMC will continue to permit non-force-on-force demonstrations and reenactments. ...
Pennsylvania Special Election Results: Pennsylvania House races could determine balance of power
(WHTM) – Voters in three western Pennsylvania districts will head to the polls on Tuesday for special elections that could swing the balance of power in Harrisburg. The three special elections are being held in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th legislative districts in Allegheny County. The 32nd district has been vacant since the death of […]
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
PA Senate bill proposes changes to state constitution
A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would amend the state Constitution to allow more adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers. Senate Bill 1 would open a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits by victims of sexual abuse who were otherwise time-barred from bringing claims. Terry Clark president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth and Family Services, said in 2019, the state extended the...
Pennsylvania projects to challenge Chronic Wasting Disease
PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer and elk continues to expand across Pennsylvania. However, several research initiative are being launched to increase our understanding of the disease and to develop tools to confront it. The first will look at the impact it has on deer […]
State warns of scam letter targeting Pennsylvanians at tax time
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the tax filing season underway, the state Department of Revenue on Monday encouraged Pennsylvania residents to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over sensitive data and personal information. One recurring scam that has been reported to authorities...
PA Public Utility Commission Opens Investigation into PPL After Billing Problems
Pennsylvania’s utility regulator is looking into why an electric company overcharged some customers on recent bills. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports PPL is admitting it failed customers. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/2/23)
Pennsylvania residents to lose free Medicaid benefit
Over 3.6 million Pennsylvanians get affordable and free coverage through Medicaid. During the pandemic, the federal government prohibited removing people from the program. But the rule will expire.
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records, further undermining a law intended to prevent job hopping by bad cops, Spotlight PA has learned. District courts in Cameron,...
'Don't take the bait': Officials warning Pa. residents about scam letters pretending to be revenue agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are being urged to act with caution as scammers are sending phony letters to taxpayers asking for sensitive information. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for scams aimed at obtaining sensitive information from residents. Officials say...
First U.S. nuclear-powered data center, bitcoin mine coming to Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – The country’s first nuclear-powered data center and bitcoin mining operation – located in northeastern Pennsylvania – will soon welcome its first tenant. Cumulus Data said the first of several 48 megawatt “powered shell data center” at its 1,200-acre campus in Columbia County that...
Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians may soon be kicked off Medicaid
The federal government’s pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania face losing the free health insurance in the coming year. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage don’t know the changes are coming, say officials at advocacy...
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
Medical assistance, CHIP recipients urged to update info
Those enrolled in the state Medicaid program, also known as medical assistance, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are urged to check their contact information as a deadline approaches. Recent federal law changes will renew guidelines on April 30, so some in the program may not receive updates...
Shapiro Signs Permitting Executive Order
Governor Shapiro has taken action to improve customer service from state agencies in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday, targeted at improving the efficiency of permitting, licensing, and certification processes within the Commonwealth. The order aims to ensure that workers and businesses receive efficient customer service from state agencies. This is achieved through establishing deadlines for responses and issuing refunds to applicants if the deadlines are not met.
Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
