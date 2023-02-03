It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.

