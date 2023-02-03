Read full article on original website
AP_001276.a77f9ef936a94f8d871ad086c367465d.0053
4d ago
Bout time someone is doing something about these career mooches! Should only be for disability and elderly
Reply(1)
7
cathy whisenhunt
3d ago
where I work you sign a paper that does not allow you to work but I am on disability also but not even make a little making wreaths. it would be no more then the cost of supplies but are rent is based on incomeand our apartment complex is the disabled or elderly. And a lot of times a person can have a disable that you can't see. like with epilepsy you can look very healthy until you have a very had seizure that knocks you out for the rest of the day . you can even have two or three a day.And there are so many others disability where you look health on the outside.
Reply
2
Related
Arkansas House approves work requirement for public housing recipients
A proposed Arkansas law that would require able-bodied adults to work or volunteer part time to receive federal housing assistance will head to the Senate after passing the House in a party-line vote Monday. Adults between the ages 19 and 64, except people with disabilities and participants in drug and alcohol treatment programs, would have […] The post Arkansas House approves work requirement for public housing recipients appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
talkbusiness.net
Seven measures filed for proposed constitutional amendment changes with Wednesday deadline looming
During the 2023 legislative session, Arkansas lawmakers will determine which issues they want to refer to voters on the 2024 ballot, but a looming deadline may limit those choices. The Arkansas General Assembly may refer three amendment proposals for voter consideration per regular legislative session, although they can choose not...
Arkansas Medicaid recipients petition DHS for better care, accessibility
Al Allen’s younger brother faced more than physical struggles after narrowly surviving being hit by a car on the interstate, she said. Allen’s brother was 18 and uninsured at the time of the accident, and he received treatment at the nearest neurotrauma care center in Springfield, Missouri. Almost two years later, he is able to […] The post Arkansas Medicaid recipients petition DHS for better care, accessibility appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Audit finds issues with Arkansas' used tire recycling programs
(The Center Square) - An audit of Arkansas' Used Tire Recycling and Accountability Program found problems with seven out of 10 programs, according to the report presented to the Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday. Findings for two of the programs were referred to the prosecuting attorney, the auditors said. "We've got a mess," said Rep. Jim Wooten, R-Beebe, referring to page eight of the audit report. "I mean, when you...
ualrpublicradio.org
Bill granting parental leave for Arkansas high schoolers advances
A bill that would ensure a minimum period of leave for high school students after giving birth has advanced in the Arkansas Legislature. Members of the House Education committee on Tuesday unanimously approved House Bill 1161 sponsored by Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock. Hudson said the goal is to help...
arkadelphian.com
LETTER: To Gov.: Reconsider investing in SW Ark and our future
Congratulations on your election as the first female Governor of Arkansas and as the youngest Governor in the nation. I wish you well in your term as Governor of our great state. As Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Clark County, I am writing to inquire regarding your...
Gov. Sarah Sanders to unveil LEARNS education plan
ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to unveil her new education plan known as Arkansas LEARNS. This proposal was presented in October 2022 as part of her election campaign. It details what she plans to do to help better educate children in Arkansas....
KHBS
Arkansas Democrats file bill to increase pay for public school teachers and staff
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Democrats filed two bills to raise pay in public schools. State Sen. Greg Leding said teachers deserve to be paid more. "Democrats filed last week to give teachers a $10,000 raise and to raise the minimum salary from $36,000 to $50,000," he said. Leding...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to unveil omnibus Arkansas LEARNS education bill on Wednesday
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will present her promised Arkansas education omnibus bill on Wednesday.
southarkansassun.com
Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA): What It Is, How To Be Eligible
Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a program that provides TANF benefits to needy families. In this article, read and find out more about TEA and how to be eligible for the program. The Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a welfare program of Arkansas under the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy...
From $258 to $23, SNAP recipients will see a major reduction in benefits
SNAP emergency allotments will end after this month. Benefits will return to the standard SNAP benefit amounts without the added supplement.
Grocery tax for tobacco tax: new bill would increase price of cigarettes, cigars to allow for tax-free groceries
Lawmakers say increasing the tobacco tax while eliminating the food tax could lead to savings and overall health improvements for all Tennesseans.
Political expert breaks down State of the Union and Republican response
President Joe Biden and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders both outlined their visions for America Tuesday.
Parent, lawmaker react to bill that would regulate bathroom use in schools
An Arkansas bill that mandates public school students use the bathroom of the gender in which they were born has passed the house and is headed for the senate.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Creating a Pipeline of VA Health Professionals
I’ve been honored to serve on the Senate and House Veterans’ Affairs Committees to help craft policies designed to fulfill the promise we made to the men and women who served in our nation’s uniform by expanding access to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care, benefits and services. This responsibility also means ensuring we have qualified personnel across VA clinics to carry out this sacred task. We’ve taken important steps in recent months to bolster the VA’s workforce and we’re continuing to build on this foundation in the 118th Congress.
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
5newsonline.com
Report notes unequal distribution of business funds
ARKANSAS, USA — Following a nationwide trend, Arkansas entrepreneurs experienced an influx of seed funding in 2021, although there was comparatively less funding for female founders, according to a report from the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation analyzing Arkansas' startup capital. The 2021 Arkansas Capital Scan found that about 90% of...
magnoliareporter.com
Bill filed to put Arkansas attorney general back in charge of reviewing citizen ballot issue titles
The Attorney General's role in the citizen ballot issue process would be restored under a bill filed this week at the state capitol. Under HB1320, the AG would be required to review and certify ballot titles before citizen groups could collect voter signatures to qualify proposals for the Arkansas ballot.
Report: Medicaid spending a barrier to phasing out Arkansas' income tax
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' Medicaid program is the key reason behind a 175% increase in state spending since 2000, according to a new report released Thursday by Opportunity Arkansas. Government spending grew from $10.7 billion in 2020 to $27.8 billion in 2020, according to the analysis prepared by economist Hayden Dublois. Medicaid spending grew from $1.6 billion to $7.5 billion. "There are able-bodied adults on the program and about...
Arkansas Fourth Week of 2023 House Regular Session
In the 4th week of the 2023 Regular Session, the House passed bills impacting taxes, healthcare, education, and criminal justice. Tax-related bills that passed the House this week included HB1026 and HB1143.
Comments / 4