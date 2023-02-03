Read full article on original website
2 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza shops in the country
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two restaurants in Southern Nevada are getting some national recognition after being named to a list of the best pizza shops in the country. According to Yelp, in total, the Silver State claimed five spots on the list, with three eateries in Northern Nevada and two restaurants in Southern Nevada.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:. Thursday, Feb. 9. Smith’s, 7130 N...
Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back
Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back. Jay Stratton is one of the United States government's highest-ranking and most experienced UFO hunters. During his long career working with various intelligence agencies, Stratton might have seen...
Robot joins security team at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
Suspect arrested in California 1 week after woman found dead inside Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in California arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with the death of a Las Vegas woman last week. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was arrested on Saturday and booked into a Victorville County detention center on a murder charge, according to Las Vegas police. He was arrested for […]
Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Echo & Rig is set to open its new location in Henderson this week. According to a news release, Echo & Rig Butcher & Steakhouse, which has been a continued favorite at Tivoli Village for the last 11 years, will debut its second location on Feb. 8.
First-time player wins more than $100K at Harrah's Las Vegas
A man from Wisconsin says it was his first time playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em when he won a jackpot of more than $100,000 at Harrah's Las Vegas.
Road trips from Las Vegas
Visiting Las Vegas is a whole adventure and experience on its own in visiting all the wild, whacky and over the top venues around the city with each new casino trying to outdo all the others around the city. But, once you tire of all the neon lights, cocktail bars and buffet lines and long for some nature and natural environments, you’ll be surprised that there’s so much history, culture and stunning scenery to find just outside of the city. There are so many fantastic road trips from Las Vegas that should be on your bucket list of places to visit just outside of this man-made metropolis.
Pine nuts: One lucky boy
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson
Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas
When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
Things to Do in Enterprise, Nevada
Discover the Beauty and Charm of Enterprise, Nevada. Nestled in the heart of the desert, Enterprise, Nevada, is a peaceful and serene community known for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant outdoor recreation scene. With an abundance of open spaces and breathtaking vistas, Enterprise is a destination that offers a unique blend of adventure and relaxation.
‘I was framed:’ Las Vegas politician accused of killing journalist speaks from jail
The former elected official accused of killing a journalist claimed Monday that he was framed. Robert Telles, 46, requested a new interview with 8 News Now to give his side of the story.
Las Vegas man accused of robbing same Summerlin bar multiple times, carjacking several drivers
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a suspected serial armed robber who targeted a Summerlin bar and who then carjacked several people, shooting at one, officers said.
Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Confusion continues at the “diverging diamond” on Tropicana over I-15
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Making sure you caught an 8NewsNow update on how the “diverging diamond” on Tropicana is “Driving You Crazy,”. In a 30 minute time frame Friday, reporter Ryan Matthey saw not one, not two, but three wrong way drivers there. If you drive the way you used to – or the way you think you still should – despite the signs and the arrows on the road – you’ll be going the wrong way. Here’s how diverging diamond traffic is supposed to move [see video above].
Las Vegas officers found man with 'several gunshot wounds' in west valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive Monday afternoon.
Health officials say norovirus was cause of illness outbreak at Las Vegas school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday announced that preliminary laboratory results show that norovirus was the cause of an outbreak at a Las Vegas elementary school. According to the release, the laboratory results suggest norovirus to be the cause of a gastrointestinal outbreak at...
