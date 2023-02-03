ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:. Thursday, Feb. 9. Smith’s, 7130 N...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back

Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back

Jay Stratton is one of the United States government's highest-ranking and most experienced UFO hunters. During his long career working with various intelligence agencies, Stratton might have seen...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Robot joins security team at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Echo & Rig is set to open its new location in Henderson this week. According to a news release, Echo & Rig Butcher & Steakhouse, which has been a continued favorite at Tivoli Village for the last 11 years, will debut its second location on Feb. 8.
HENDERSON, NV
travelphotodiscovery.com

Road trips from Las Vegas

Visiting Las Vegas is a whole adventure and experience on its own in visiting all the wild, whacky and over the top venues around the city with each new casino trying to outdo all the others around the city. But, once you tire of all the neon lights, cocktail bars and buffet lines and long for some nature and natural environments, you’ll be surprised that there’s so much history, culture and stunning scenery to find just outside of the city. There are so many fantastic road trips from Las Vegas that should be on your bucket list of places to visit just outside of this man-made metropolis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sierra Sun

Pine nuts: One lucky boy

Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson

Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas

When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Enterprise, Nevada

Discover the Beauty and Charm of Enterprise, Nevada. Nestled in the heart of the desert, Enterprise, Nevada, is a peaceful and serene community known for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant outdoor recreation scene. With an abundance of open spaces and breathtaking vistas, Enterprise is a destination that offers a unique blend of adventure and relaxation.
ENTERPRISE, NV
news3lv.com

Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Confusion continues at the “diverging diamond” on Tropicana over I-15

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Making sure you caught an 8NewsNow update on how the “diverging diamond” on Tropicana is “Driving You Crazy,”. In a 30 minute time frame Friday, reporter Ryan Matthey saw not one, not two, but three wrong way drivers there. If you drive the way you used to – or the way you think you still should – despite the signs and the arrows on the road – you’ll be going the wrong way. Here’s how diverging diamond traffic is supposed to move [see video above].
LAS VEGAS, NV

